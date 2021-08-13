B2Broker launches a portfolio of MetaTrader 5 brokerage solutions

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Another integrator has started the development of institutional solutions for MetaTrader 5 — B2Broker. The company has been founded by a team of experienced IT professionals in the field of Forex in order to create high-quality solutions for brokers worldwide. Among B2Broker clients are individual investors, large licensed brokers, banks, hedge funds and professional managers.

B2Broker launches a portfolio of MetaTrader 5 brokerage solutions

The most notable B2Broker turnkey solutions for MetaTrader 5 brokers include:

  1. Trader's room. A ready-made module for a broker website solving the problem of launching a quick brokerage financial business. The solution supports opening MetaTrader 5 real and demo accounts. At the moment, the Trader's room is integrated with 18 different payment systems including the most popular ones.

  2. Broker CRM. B2Broker Cloud CRM is an automated solution for sales departments of brokerage companies with a wide range of services: sales funnel, working on tasks, tools for thorough analysis of the managers' efficiency and overdue call alerts.

  3. Cloud B2Bridge — gateway to MetaTrader 5. The system for instant connection of trade servers to banks and liquidity providers. At the moment, the system features integration with Integral and Bitcoin exchanges. B2Broker developers believe gateway integration with major cryptocurrency exchanges is a promising area since the trading volumes are on the rise there.

  4. Trade servers maintenance. B2Broker offers MetaTrader 5 server administration services: deploying a main, a backup or a demo server, configuring proxy servers, installing all necessary gateways and plugins, setting streams, groups, symbols, routing rules, as well as keeping all that up to date.

Besides, B2Broker is now actively working on the integration of PAMM/MAM/SocialTrading Server with MetaTrader 5. The company is to announce the launch of this system in the near future.

Evgeniya Mikulyak, COO of B2Broker

Evgeniya Mikulyak, B2Broker

"Integrating all our IT products with the MetaTrader platforms has always been our top priority since they are the most popular in the world", — says Evgeniya Mikulyak, COO of B2Broker. "70% of our clients use these platforms. Therefore, they need fail-safe solutions that are completely compatible with MetaTrader. In cooperation with MetaQuotes Software, we intend to fully meet the needs of brokers, while developing our portfolio of institutional solutions for the MetaTrader 5 platform".

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