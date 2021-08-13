B2Broker launches a portfolio of MetaTrader 5 brokerage solutions
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Another integrator has started the development of institutional solutions for MetaTrader 5 — B2Broker. The company has been founded by a team of experienced IT professionals in the field of Forex in order to create high-quality solutions for brokers worldwide. Among B2Broker clients are individual investors, large licensed brokers, banks, hedge funds and professional managers.
The most notable B2Broker turnkey solutions for MetaTrader 5 brokers include:
Besides, B2Broker is now actively working on the integration of PAMM/MAM/SocialTrading Server with MetaTrader 5. The company is to announce the launch of this system in the near future.
Evgeniya Mikulyak, B2Broker
"Integrating all our IT products with the MetaTrader platforms has always been our top priority since they are the most popular in the world", — says Evgeniya Mikulyak, COO of B2Broker. "70% of our clients use these platforms. Therefore, they need fail-safe solutions that are completely compatible with MetaTrader. In cooperation with MetaQuotes Software, we intend to fully meet the needs of brokers, while developing our portfolio of institutional solutions for the MetaTrader 5 platform".