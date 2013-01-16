Here's Where USA is In The Business Cycle
The U.S. is currently coming down from mid-cycle in the business cycle and will likely stay that way, provided that debt ceiling discussions go smoothly. This is according to Lisa Emsbo-Mattingly, an economist at Fidelity Investments.
This means that growth might not be as strong at it was when the U.S. economy went from -3.5% in 2009 to a 3% growth in 2010, she said. But it will grow.
"2% is the new normal," she said.
Here's where the U.S. is on the recession cycle, with respect to Germany, China and Japan, according to a report by Fidelity's Emsbo-Mattingly and Dirk Hofschire:
