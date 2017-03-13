record support resistance levels

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hello i'm trying to record support resistance levels of the fx market with an array. anyone who has done this before can you write reply please i don't want to reinvent a wheel

1‌. the array will check last 100 bars on M1 periodicity chart to find highest highs and lowest lows

‌2.different code compares highest highs lowest lows to determine support resistance levels

‌‌3. ultimately i want to determine average price direction and where to put stop loss take profit and how long to stay in market

static double bars[100];

market line chart

resistance - Trading blogs and financial markets analysis
resistance - Trading blogs and financial markets analysis
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“Support and resistance” is one of the most widely used concepts in forex trading which implies that the movement of the price of a security will tend to stop and reverse at certain predetermined...
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