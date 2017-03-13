Only trade fothe first signal

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Hi all,
I am running into an issue which I hope you guys can help.
How to code it if I only want to trade for the first signal after stochastic cross from level 25 and SMA 100 higher than SMA 200
The following is a part of my code so far: