Ultimate Divergence Trader Ready, needs additional testing
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Hello everyone!
I wrote an EA which trades divergence (many different settings and indicator choices) some major pair tests (EURUSD, GBPUSD and USDJPY) with TDS software (real ticks and spread) proven successful on last 7 years,
As a part of an initiative to create a "community EA project", I'm sharing the source code I wrote but it still needs a lot of time to backtest with real ticks and spread (takes longer than regular MT4 backtests), if you are interested, please join us in comments and let's do this together.
Any help appreciated, especially from experienced coders and testers!
Thanks!
P.S. here's a link to my blogpost: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/689222.
Screenshot from EURUSD M15 backtest (0.01 FIXED LOTS) with TDS software (2010-2017)