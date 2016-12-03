Position Ticket
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Hello,
i have the problem on Position Ticket bcs i want to change the position ticket in an object,
for this i create an object, and now i want to change the open and pending tickets with +/-
as example i show you object
where i use this code for for the objects
ButtonCreate(0,"-Ticket",0,200,InpYdistance*3,16,15,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,"-","Arial",8,clrWhite,clrBlack,clrNONE,false,false,false,true,0);
EditCreate(0,"Ticket",0,217,InpYdistance*3,50,15,"Ticket","Arial",8,ALIGN_CENTER,false,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,clrBlack,clrWhite,clrNONE,false,false,true,0);
does anyone have an idea, how to selct the Ticket number in this object?
amando