Position Ticket

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Hello,

 

i have the problem on Position Ticket bcs i want to change the position ticket in an object,

 for this i create an object, and now i want to change the open and pending tickets with +/-

as example i show you object  

 

where i use this code for for the objects

   ButtonCreate(0,"+Ticket",0,268,InpYdistance*3,16,15,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,"+","Arial",8,clrWhite,clrBlack,clrNONE,false,false,false,true,0);
   ButtonCreate(0,"-Ticket",0,200,InpYdistance*3,16,15,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,"-","Arial",8,clrWhite,clrBlack,clrNONE,false,false,false,true,0);
   EditCreate(0,"Ticket",0,217,InpYdistance*3,50,15,"Ticket","Arial",8,ALIGN_CENTER,false,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER,clrBlack,clrWhite,clrNONE,false,false,true,0);


 does anyone have an idea, how to selct the Ticket number in this object?

 

 

amando 

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