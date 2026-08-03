信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / DalRoti Your Trading Buddy 2 XAUUSD Gold
Vipul Vitthal Golecha

DalRoti Your Trading Buddy 2 XAUUSD Gold

Vipul Vitthal Golecha
Vipul Vitthal Golecha

Vipul Vitthal Golecha

2 评论
0条评论
可靠性
3
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 125 USD per 
增长自 2026 11%
UpGlobalMarkets-Trade
1:500
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
248
盈利交易:
189 (76.20%)
亏损交易:
59 (23.79%)
最好交易:
1 251.60 USD
最差交易:
-2 127.00 USD
毛利:
22 150.24 USD (228 379 pips)
毛利亏损:
-15 339.30 USD (45 331 pips)
最大连续赢利:
20 (1 999.78 USD)
最大连续盈利:
4 151.04 USD (11)
夏普比率:
0.08
交易活动:
40.15%
最大入金加载:
2.61%
最近交易:
14 几分钟前
每周交易:
178
平均持有时间:
1 一小时
采收率:
1.84
长期交易:
164 (66.13%)
短期交易:
84 (33.87%)
利润因子:
1.44
预期回报:
27.46 USD
平均利润:
117.20 USD
平均损失:
-259.99 USD
最大连续失误:
10 (-580.80 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-2 382.60 USD (2)
每月增长:
11.35%
算法交易:
98%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
2 886.20 USD
最大值:
3 707.47 USD (6.05%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
6.05% (3 707.47 USD)
净值:
3.06% (1 829.00 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 248
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 6.8K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 183K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +1 251.60 USD
最差交易: -2 127 USD
最大连续赢利: 11
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +1 999.78 USD
最大连续亏损: -580.80 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 UpGlobalMarkets-Trade 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

A fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built around global trading session behaviour. The EA maps the Asian, European, American and Overlap sessions on your chart, tracks each session independently, and manages entries and exits without manual intervention.

Key features

  • Four configurable sessions with independent timings, colours and on-chart visuals
  • Automated position management with a four-stage partial profit system
  • Lock Profit engine that protects gains once a position matures
  • Fixed and trailing stop-loss modes, plus a broker-side hard stop as backstop
  • Risk-based or fixed lot sizing
  • Daily, weekly and monthly profit targets and loss limits with automatic pause and resume
  • Profit cooldown that steps the EA aside after a strong run
  • Live dashboard: time zone panel, virtual balance, period P&L and net breakdown by day, week and month
  • Cent-account aware, with automatic restart recovery so open trades stay tracked

For automation, visit traderstv.in

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


没有评论
2026.08.05 00:52
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.05 00:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.03 16:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.03 13:40
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.08.03 13:40
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.03 13:40
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
DalRoti Your Trading Buddy 2 XAUUSD Gold
每月125 USD
11%
0
0
USD
68K
USD
3
98%
248
76%
40%
1.44
27.46
USD
6%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载