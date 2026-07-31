Martingale Core EURUSD — Automated Grid Recovery System

Please read this in full before subscribing. This system is profitable in most market conditions and can lose a very large portion of the account in a rare one. Both statements are true and I will not hide either.

Strategy

A fully automated Expert Advisor trading EURUSD only, 24/5 on a VPS. No manual intervention, no news trading, no discretionary override.

The EA works both directions simultaneously on a hedging account, taking small, frequent profits in ranging and oscillating conditions. When price moves against an open cycle, the EA averages into the position using a progressive volume increase — deliberately slower than classic martingale doubling, which buys meaningful extra survival room.

The recovery mechanism does not require price to return to the original entry. It requires only a modest pullback, and the size of that required pullback stays roughly constant no matter how deep the cycle has gone. This is the core reason the system closes profitably as often as it does.

All parameters have been tuned and validated on live capital. Specific settings are not disclosed.

Verified live results — 11 June to 31 July 2026

Real money, real broker, no demo period included. Approximately 7 weeks.

Closed positions 189 Net profit +$212.26 (after all commission and swap) Profit factor 2.00 Win rate 60.85% (115 / 189) Largest single win / loss +$26.82 / –$10.01 Max consecutive losses 3 (–$21.41 combined) Recovery factor 9.91 Max floating drawdown ≈6.4% of equity Median holding time 8.8 hours Activity ~6 positions per trading day

Month Net Approx. return June 2026 (from the 11th) +$84.72 ~5.5% July 2026 +$127.64 ~8.5%

Three real withdrawals totalling $426 were processed during this period. Profit has been taken out of the account, not compounded on paper.

On the drawdown figure. MQL5 will display a maximal drawdown of 2.78% for this account. That statistic is calculated on closed balance only and systematically understates the risk of any averaging system, because the exposure sits in floating positions. I reconstructed the floating equity curve from the full trade log myself and the honest figure is ≈6.4%, not 2.78%. Please use mine, and then read the risk section below before assuming it will stay there.

Requirements

Minimum deposit $1,500 USD Recommended deposit $3,000+ Account type Hedging required — netting accounts cannot replicate this Leverage 1:500 recommended Spread Raw / ECN account strongly recommended Copy ratio 100% Connection VPS, low latency, 24/5 uptime

Risk — do not skip this

There is no stop loss. Positions carry no SL and nothing liquidates a losing cycle automatically. This is a deliberate design decision: a stop loss would convert every deep cycle into a realised loss and destroy the strategy's edge. But the consequence is that a cycle ends in only two ways — price retraces and the basket closes in profit, or the account reaches stop-out.

The failure mode is a sustained one-directional EURUSD move with no meaningful pullback along the way. Not simply a large move — a large move without breathing room. Estimated stop-out distance:

Deposit One-directional move to stop-out $1,500 ~240 pips $3,000 ~275 pips $5,000 ~300 pips $10,000 ~335 pips

There is no deposit size at which this system survives a 400-pip move with no retracement.

Read the track record honestly. In seven weeks the EA never came close to its maximum exposure — the deepest cycle used roughly a third of the available capacity. The low drawdown on this page is not evidence that the system is low-risk. It is evidence that EURUSD has not yet delivered the move that matters. Seven good weeks is a short sample and should not be read as proof of safety.

Size of a bad outcome. At roughly 7% per month, a full year of gains is around 125%. A single stop-out is –100%. Subscribe only with capital you can afford to lose entirely.

Risks specific to copying this signal:

Mid-cycle entry. If you subscribe while a cycle is already deep, your platform copies the currently open positions at current market price, not at my original entries. Your average price and risk profile will differ from mine, usually for the worse. Subscribe when the signal is flat, and check the open positions panel before enabling copying.

If you subscribe while a cycle is already deep, your platform copies the currently open positions at current market price, not at my original entries. Your average price and risk profile will differ from mine, usually for the worse. Subscribe when the signal is flat, and check the open positions panel before enabling copying. Execution costs. Profit targets in this system are tight. On a wide-spread account, a meaningful share of them will not be reached at the same time as mine, or at all — cycles stay open longer and go deeper. If you copy on a standard account, expect lower returns and higher drawdown than shown here. This is an expectation, not a disclaimer.

Profit targets in this system are tight. On a wide-spread account, a meaningful share of them will not be reached at the same time as mine, or at all — cycles stay open longer and go deeper. If you copy on a standard account, expect lower returns and higher drawdown than shown here. This is an expectation, not a disclaimer. Volume rounding. On accounts much smaller than mine, copied volumes can round down and distort the proportions the recovery depends on.

On accounts much smaller than mine, copied volumes can round down and distort the proportions the recovery depends on. Weekend gaps. Positions are held over weekends. A gap against an open cycle can skip past the recovery zone entirely.

Not suitable for you if

You cannot absorb a total loss of the subscribed capital; you are trading borrowed money, emergency savings, or funds needed within 12 months; you cannot check the account and margin level daily; your broker offers netting only or wide EURUSD spreads; or you are looking for set-and-forget income. This is not that.

Possibly suitable if

You understand averaging systems, accept tail risk consciously, allocate only a small fraction of total capital, withdraw profits regularly instead of compounding, and treat this as a high-yield, high-variance position with a real probability of going to zero.