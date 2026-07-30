- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD.i#
|72
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|GOLD.i#
|1.6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|GOLD.i#
|48K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 XMGlobal-MT5 15 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
Substantial Arrows — Manual GOLD Trading with Risk First Approach
Substantial Arrows is a manually traded signal focused primarily on GOLD.
Every trading decision is executed manually by the signal provider with the assistance of the Substantial Arrows indicator. This is not an automated trading robot and positions are not opened simply because an algorithm generates a signal. Market conditions, trend direction, support and resistance areas, and potential retest opportunities are considered before a trading decision is made.
The philosophy behind this signal is simple:
Protect the balance first. Control the drawdown. Let profit be the result—not the obsession.
Trading Approach
The primary objective is not to chase extraordinary short-term returns. The strategy is managed with an emphasis on capital preservation, disciplined risk management, and keeping drawdown as controlled as reasonably possible.
Trading is focused on GOLD, allowing the strategy to remain concentrated on one market rather than constantly moving between many instruments.
The Substantial Arrows indicator is used as a market-reading tool to help identify trend conditions, support and resistance areas, and potential retest opportunities. However, the final decision to enter, manage, or exit a position is made manually by the trader.
You can view the indicator used to assist this trading approach here:
View Substantial Arrows Indicator
Why Follow This Signal?
This signal may be suitable for traders who prefer a more measured approach rather than aggressive trading designed solely to produce impressive short-term growth.
The priorities are:
- Manual trade execution
- Primary focus on GOLD
- Risk and money management first
- Maintaining a healthy account balance
- Keeping drawdown under control
- Selective entries rather than unnecessary overtrading
- Long-term consistency over short-term excitement
Profit is certainly the objective of trading, but in this signal it is treated as the result of disciplined execution and risk management, rather than something to be pursued at the expense of account safety.
Recommended Balance for Copying
For a more comfortable copying experience, a minimum balance of approximately $1,000 is recommended.
This recommendation is intended to provide more flexibility for money management, risk management, and normal market fluctuations, while also helping the subscriber maintain better trading psychology during periods of drawdown.
The recommended balance does not guarantee safety or profitability. Subscribers should always adjust their copy settings, allocation, and risk according to their own financial circumstances and risk tolerance.
Important Risk Disclaimer
Trading Forex, GOLD, CFDs, and other leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may result in partial or complete loss of capital.
Past performance does not guarantee current or future results. Historical growth, drawdown, win rate, profitability, or any other statistics shown on this signal should never be interpreted as a promise or guarantee of future performance.
The Substantial Arrows indicator is only a market analysis and decision-support tool. It does not guarantee profitable trades.
Likewise, subscribing to this signal does not guarantee profits or protection from losses. Market conditions can change at any time, and periods of losses and drawdown are a normal possibility in trading.
Only use capital you can afford to risk.
Substantial Arrows
Manual trading. GOLD focused. Risk conscious.
Protect the balance. Control the risk. Let performance speak over time.
USD
USD
USD