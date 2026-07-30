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M Iqbal Akbar

Substantial Arrows

M Iqbal Akbar
M Iqbal Akbar

M Iqbal Akbar

4.7 (4)
5 产品 1 信号
0条评论
可靠性
7
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 37 USD per 
增长自 2026 14%
XMGlobal-MT5 15
1:500
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
72
盈利交易:
52 (72.22%)
亏损交易:
20 (27.78%)
最好交易:
258.84 USD
最差交易:
-190.89 USD
毛利:
2 834.74 USD (85 033 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 256.83 USD (37 407 pips)
最大连续赢利:
10 (604.80 USD)
最大连续盈利:
604.80 USD (10)
夏普比率:
0.30
交易活动:
17.20%
最大入金加载:
1.41%
最近交易:
3 几天前
每周交易:
7
平均持有时间:
10 小时
采收率:
3.64
长期交易:
30 (41.67%)
短期交易:
42 (58.33%)
利润因子:
2.26
预期回报:
21.92 USD
平均利润:
54.51 USD
平均损失:
-62.84 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-397.24 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-433.92 USD (4)
每月增长:
9.16%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
167.64 USD
最大值:
433.92 USD (3.81%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
3.81% (433.92 USD)
净值:
7.73% (970.64 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
GOLD.i# 72
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
GOLD.i# 1.6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
GOLD.i# 48K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +258.84 USD
最差交易: -191 USD
最大连续赢利: 10
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +604.80 USD
最大连续亏损: -397.24 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 XMGlobal-MT5 15 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Substantial Arrows — Manual GOLD Trading with Risk First Approach

Substantial Arrows is a manually traded signal focused primarily on GOLD.

Every trading decision is executed manually by the signal provider with the assistance of the Substantial Arrows indicator. This is not an automated trading robot and positions are not opened simply because an algorithm generates a signal. Market conditions, trend direction, support and resistance areas, and potential retest opportunities are considered before a trading decision is made.

The philosophy behind this signal is simple:

Protect the balance first. Control the drawdown. Let profit be the result—not the obsession.

Trading Approach

The primary objective is not to chase extraordinary short-term returns. The strategy is managed with an emphasis on capital preservation, disciplined risk management, and keeping drawdown as controlled as reasonably possible.

Trading is focused on GOLD, allowing the strategy to remain concentrated on one market rather than constantly moving between many instruments.

The Substantial Arrows indicator is used as a market-reading tool to help identify trend conditions, support and resistance areas, and potential retest opportunities. However, the final decision to enter, manage, or exit a position is made manually by the trader.

You can view the indicator used to assist this trading approach here:

View Substantial Arrows Indicator

Why Follow This Signal?

This signal may be suitable for traders who prefer a more measured approach rather than aggressive trading designed solely to produce impressive short-term growth.

The priorities are:

  • Manual trade execution
  • Primary focus on GOLD
  • Risk and money management first
  • Maintaining a healthy account balance
  • Keeping drawdown under control
  • Selective entries rather than unnecessary overtrading
  • Long-term consistency over short-term excitement

Profit is certainly the objective of trading, but in this signal it is treated as the result of disciplined execution and risk management, rather than something to be pursued at the expense of account safety.

Recommended Balance for Copying

For a more comfortable copying experience, a minimum balance of approximately $1,000 is recommended.

This recommendation is intended to provide more flexibility for money management, risk management, and normal market fluctuations, while also helping the subscriber maintain better trading psychology during periods of drawdown.

The recommended balance does not guarantee safety or profitability. Subscribers should always adjust their copy settings, allocation, and risk according to their own financial circumstances and risk tolerance.

Important Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex, GOLD, CFDs, and other leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may result in partial or complete loss of capital.

Past performance does not guarantee current or future results. Historical growth, drawdown, win rate, profitability, or any other statistics shown on this signal should never be interpreted as a promise or guarantee of future performance.

The Substantial Arrows indicator is only a market analysis and decision-support tool. It does not guarantee profitable trades.

Likewise, subscribing to this signal does not guarantee profits or protection from losses. Market conditions can change at any time, and periods of losses and drawdown are a normal possibility in trading.

Only use capital you can afford to risk.

Substantial Arrows

Manual trading. GOLD focused. Risk conscious.

Protect the balance. Control the risk. Let performance speak over time.

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2026.07.30 17:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Substantial Arrows
每月37 USD
14%
0
0
USD
12K
USD
7
0%
72
72%
17%
2.25
21.92
USD
8%
1:500
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