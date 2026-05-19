信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / Sentinel Gold AI
Lai Soon Sim

Sentinel Gold AI

Lai Soon Sim
Lai Soon Sim

Lai Soon Sim

0条评论
13
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 -18%
Afterprime-Live AP
1:100
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
89
盈利交易:
61 (68.53%)
亏损交易:
28 (31.46%)
最好交易:
74.38 SGD
最差交易:
-227.07 SGD
毛利:
1 210.25 SGD (52 122 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 569.99 SGD (43 222 pips)
最大连续赢利:
10 (103.83 SGD)
最大连续盈利:
178.39 SGD (8)
夏普比率:
-0.07
交易活动:
3.67%
最大入金加载:
43.61%
最近交易:
11 几小时前
每周交易:
3
平均持有时间:
53 分钟
采收率:
-0.42
长期交易:
36 (40.45%)
短期交易:
53 (59.55%)
利润因子:
0.77
预期回报:
-4.04 SGD
平均利润:
19.84 SGD
平均损失:
-56.07 SGD
最大连续失误:
7 (-428.59 SGD)
最大连续亏损:
-579.72 SGD (5)
每月增长:
-32.31%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
415.97 SGD
最大值:
848.32 SGD (34.88%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
34.88% (848.32 SGD)
净值:
18.38% (383.27 SGD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 89
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD -282
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 8.9K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +74.38 SGD
最差交易: -227 SGD
最大连续赢利: 8
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +103.83 SGD
最大连续亏损: -428.59 SGD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Afterprime-Live AP 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Enter the next generation of autonomous market intelligence with Sentinel Gold AI™ — a next-level institutional XAUUSD execution ecosystem engineered to operate at the convergence of advanced quantitative finance, adaptive machine learning, and real-time liquidity intelligence.

Built upon a sophisticated fusion of large language model cognition frameworks (LLM-driven analytical reasoning), neural predictive computation, high-frequency behavioral modeling, and multi-dimensional quantitative analytics, Sentinel Gold AI™ is designed to navigate the extreme volatility of the gold markets with exceptional precision, adaptive speed, and execution resilience.

At the foundation of Sentinel Gold AI™ lies a continuously evolving AI execution matrix powered by synchronized multi-timeframe neural engines capable of interpreting live market structure in real time. Unlike conventional retail signal services dependent on lagging indicators or static rule-based systems, Sentinel Gold AI™ deploys a probabilistic institutional intelligence framework capable of dynamically analyzing:

• Institutional liquidity displacement zones
• Smart money order-flow behavior
• Momentum acceleration and exhaustion cycles
• Volatility regime transitions
• Market structure inefficiencies
• Liquidity sweep and stop-hunt formations
• Cross-session behavioral flow imbalances
• Macro-driven sentiment instability

Every signal is generated through layered AI consensus validation — combining predictive neural inference, adaptive market learning, and execution-grade liquidity analysis rather than isolated technical triggers.

Sentinel Gold AI™ is specifically optimized for the aggressive behavioral mechanics of XAUUSD, where rapid liquidity grabs, engineered stop-hunts, and explosive directional expansions dominate price action. Through real-time adaptive modeling and predictive execution intelligence, the system identifies asymmetric high-probability opportunities before conventional systems are capable of reacting.

What fundamentally separates Sentinel Gold AI™ from ordinary “AI trading bots” is its institutional-grade autonomous execution architecture:

• Advanced neural calibration frameworks dynamically adjust trade frequency, exposure weighting, and execution sensitivity according to evolving volatility conditions and structural market shifts

• AI-powered liquidity mapping engines continuously monitor hidden order-flow behavior, institutional accumulation patterns, and live execution inefficiencies across multiple market environments

• Institutional-grade risk orchestration systems intelligently optimize capital preservation through adaptive stop migration, real-time equity protection protocols, and dynamic exposure balancing

• Predictive trailing intelligence algorithms maximize directional extraction efficiency while aggressively compressing downside risk during unstable or manipulated market conditions

• Parallel execution integrity filters monitor spread anomalies, latency irregularities, broker-feed inconsistencies, and abnormal liquidity conditions to maintain execution stability across diverse infrastructures

• AI-driven recovery sequencing frameworks are engineered to accelerate equity stabilization while maintaining long-term account durability and controlled drawdown behavior

At the core of Sentinel Gold AI™ is an advanced adaptive intelligence layer inspired by modern transformer-based AI architectures and next-generation deep learning systems — enabling continuous market adaptation rather than dependence on static historical behavior.

The result is a highly optimized equity progression ecosystem designed for sustainable capital growth, superior recovery efficiency, intelligent drawdown control, and long-term execution consistency across rapidly changing market environments.

Sentinel Gold AI™ has undergone extensive multi-environment stress testing across:

• High-impact economic news events
• Extreme volatility expansions
• Liquidity disruptions and spread widening
• Variable broker infrastructures
• Institutional manipulation zones
• Unstable execution environments

— demonstrating exceptional adaptability under conditions where traditional algorithmic systems typically degrade or collapse.

This is not another retail-grade “AI signal provider” built around recycled indicators, overfitted backtests, or marketing hype.

Sentinel Gold AI™ represents the next evolution of institutional trading intelligence — where machine learning, quantitative precision, liquidity engineering, neural predictive analytics, and autonomous execution logic converge into a highly sophisticated XAUUSD warfare framework engineered for modern financial markets.


没有评论
2026.07.29 20:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.28 17:06
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.28 10:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 05:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.21 13:49
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.13% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.07 17:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.17 18:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.15 17:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 28 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.10 20:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.10 20:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.09 17:09
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.25 01:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.25 00:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.19 14:14
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.19 14:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.19 14:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Sentinel Gold AI
每月30 USD
-18%
0
0
USD
1.6K
SGD
13
100%
89
68%
4%
0.77
-4.04
SGD
35%
1:100
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 4交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载