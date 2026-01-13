信号部分
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
11
盈利交易:
10 (90.90%)
亏损交易:
1 (9.09%)
最好交易:
42.13 GBP
最差交易:
-5.29 GBP
毛利:
102.84 GBP (1 132 pips)
毛利亏损:
-5.29 GBP (36 pips)
最大连续赢利:
8 (73.00 GBP)
最大连续盈利:
73.00 GBP (8)
夏普比率:
0.64
交易活动:
77.97%
最大入金加载:
3.60%
最近交易:
50 几分钟前
每周交易:
12
平均持有时间:
3 小时
采收率:
18.44
长期交易:
8 (72.73%)
短期交易:
3 (27.27%)
利润因子:
19.44
预期回报:
8.87 GBP
平均利润:
10.28 GBP
平均损失:
-5.29 GBP
最大连续失误:
1 (-5.29 GBP)
最大连续亏损:
-5.29 GBP (1)
每月增长:
3.01%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 GBP
最大值:
5.29 GBP (0.16%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.16% (5.29 GBP)
净值:
5.05% (167.41 GBP)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 6
USDJPY 2
GBPCHF 1
AUDCAD 1
NZDCAD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 116
USDJPY 8
GBPCHF 1
AUDCAD 1
NZDCAD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 641
USDJPY 126
GBPCHF 107
AUDCAD 109
NZDCAD 113
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +42.13 GBP
最差交易: -5 GBP
最大连续赢利: 8
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +73.00 GBP
最大连续亏损: -5.29 GBP

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-Live17 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 3
FBS-Real-5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.24 × 295
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.34 × 105
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.51 × 212
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.53 × 171
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.96 × 775
RSGFinance-Live
2.33 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
2.71 × 381
Pepperstone-Edge07
3.00 × 26
ICMarkets-Live14
3.92 × 65
ICMarketsSC-Live06
5.47 × 83
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
5.47 × 19
PlaceATrade-Real-4
6.45 × 277
TradersWay-Live
13.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
17.00 × 1
PROMETHEUS FX


Algorithmic Trading Signals Built for Sustainable Growth

PROMETHEUS FX is a professionally managed algorithmic signal service designed to deliver strong, consistent growth while maintaining a controlled and transparent risk profile.

Rather than relying on a single strategy or market condition, PROMETHEUS FX operates as a diversified portfolio of automated trading systems, carefully balanced to protect capital and compound returns over time.

This is not a high-risk gamble — it is a structured, risk-aware trading solution built for traders who value longevity as much as performance.


🧠 My Approach

At the heart of PROMETHEUS FX is a simple principle:

True trading performance comes from balance — not from chasing maximum gains, but from managing risk intelligently and consistently.

The service combines multiple independently developed Expert Advisors (EAs), each with a specific role:

  • Some systems focus on capital growth

  • Others are designed to stabilise equity and reduce volatility

  • Together, they form a cohesive portfolio rather than isolated strategies

Every strategy included in PROMETHEUS FX has been evaluated for:

  • Drawdown behaviour

  • Recovery speed

  • Consistency across market conditions

No single system is allowed to dominate risk.



⚖️ Risk Management You Can Understand

Risk is controlled at two levels:

🔹 Strategy-Level Control

  • Each EA operates within predefined risk boundaries

  • Higher-return strategies are deliberately scaled back

  • Lower-drawdown strategies help smooth performance and speed recovery

🔹 Portfolio-Level Protection

  • PROMETHEUS FX targets a maximum portfolio drawdown of approximately 18–25%

  • This helps protect capital and prevents prolonged drawdowns

There is no raw martingaleno unlimited grid, and no uncontrolled exposure escalation.



📈 What to Expect

While all trading carries risk and results will vary, PROMETHEUS FX is designed to provide:

  • Low loss frequency across the year

  • Fast recovery from drawdowns (typically days rather than months)

  • Strong long-term compounding potential

  • A smoother equity curve relative to overall return

The focus is not short-term hype — it is repeatable performance over time.



🧩 Why PROMETHEUS FX Is Different

Many signal services rely on:

  • A single strategy

  • A single market regime

  • Or excessive risk to inflate short-term results

PROMETHEUS FX is different because it offers:

  • ✅ A diversified portfolio of strategies

  • ✅ Intentional risk balancing

  • ✅ Transparent drawdown expectations

  • ✅ A professional, capital-preservation mindset

The goal is not just to generate returns —
it is to stay in the market long enough for compounding to do the heavy lifting.



👤 Who PROMETHEUS FX Is For

PROMETHEUS FX is ideal for traders and investors who:

  • Understand that drawdowns are a normal part of trading

  • Prefer controlled risk with meaningful upside

  • Value structure, transparency, and discipline

  • Are looking for a signal they can follow long-term

It is not suitable for those seeking guaranteed returns or zero drawdown.



🔹 What markets does PROMETHEUS FX trade?

PROMETHEUS FX trades a defined basket of high-liquidity forex pairs and gold, selected for execution quality, spread efficiency, and long-term stability.

The primary instruments traded are:

  • EURUSD

  • GBPUSD

  • USDJPY

  • XAUUSD (Gold)

  • USDCAD

  • NZDUSD

  • AUDNZD

  • AUDCAD

  • NZDCAD

  • GBPCHF

This mix provides exposure to:

  • Major currencies

  • Commodity-linked pairs

  • Select cross pairs with lower correlation



🔹 What drawdown should I realistically expect?

The service is structured to target a portfolio drawdown in the region of 18–25% under normal market conditions.

During rare periods of elevated volatility, drawdown may approach this range before recovery. A portfolio-level risk control mechanism is in place to reduce exposure if conditions deteriorate further.

Drawdowns are a normal part of active trading and should be expected.



🔹 How often does the system experience losing periods?

Historically, the system experiences:

  • Relatively few losing periods per year

  • Losses that are typically followed by short recovery phases, often measured in days rather than months

This does not imply losses will not occur — only that they are managed within defined risk limits.



🔹 How quickly does the system recover from drawdowns?

Most historical drawdowns have recovered within a few days to approximately one week, depending on market conditions.

Because multiple strategies run simultaneously, recovery does not depend on a single system or market.



🔹 What account size is recommended?

While the signal can technically be followed with smaller balances, for smoother execution and better risk distribution a minimum account size of £1,000–£5,000 (or equivalent) is recommended.

Guidance on lot sizing is provided to help align individual accounts with the system’s intended risk profile.



⚠️ Important Disclaimer

Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results.

PROMETHEUS FX is designed to manage risk intelligently, not eliminate it.
Subscribers should only allocate capital they are comfortable trading.


没有评论
2026.01.14 12:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.14 11:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.13 16:30
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.13 15:30
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.13 15:30
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.13 15:30
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.13 15:30
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
