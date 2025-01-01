MQL5参考标准程序库面板和对话框CCheckBoxCreate CreateOnEventTextColorCheckedValueCreateButtonCreateLabelOnClickButtonOnClickLabel Create 创建新的 CCheckBox 控件。 virtual bool Create( const long chart, // 图表 ID const string name, // 名称 const int subwin, // 图表子窗口 const int x1, // x1 坐标 const int y1, // y1 坐标 const int x2, // x2 坐标 const int y2 // y2 坐标 ) 参数 chart [输入] 图表 ID。 name [输入] 控件的独有名称。 subwin [输入] 图表子窗口。 x1 [输入] 左上角的 X 坐标。 y1 [输入] 左上角的 Y 坐标。 x2 [输入] 右下角的 X 坐标。 y2 [输入] 右下角的 Y 坐标。 返回值 true 如果成功, 否则 false。 CCheckBox OnEvent