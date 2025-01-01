文档部分
CCheckBox→Create 

Create

创建新的 CCheckBox 控件。

virtual bool  Create(
   const long    chart,      // 图表 ID
   const string  name,       // 名称
   const int     subwin,     // 图表子窗口
   const int     x1,         // x1 坐标
   const int     y1,         // y1 坐标
   const int     x2,         // x2 坐标
   const int     y2          // y2 坐标
   )

参数

chart

[输入]  图表 ID。

name

[输入]  控件的独有名称。

subwin

[输入]  图表子窗口。

x1

[输入]  左上角的 X 坐标。

y1

[输入]  左上角的 Y 坐标。

x2

[输入]  右下角的 X 坐标。

y2

[输入]  右下角的 Y 坐标。

返回值

true 如果成功, 否则 false。