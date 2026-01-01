- 자본
- 축소
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD#
|3
|BTCUSD#
|3
|USDJPY#
|2
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|GOLD#
|-1.4K
|BTCUSD#
|-1.4K
|USDJPY#
|291
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|GOLD#
|-7.6K
|BTCUSD#
|-222K
|USDJPY#
|80
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "XMGlobal-MT5 4"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
This signal is running Remstone Expert Advisor with parameters:
- Risk : 5%
- Fixed Balance : 60000
Trading with $60,000 at 5% risk is the exact same than trading with $1,000,000 at 0,3% risk.
The plan is to trade $1,000,000 while keeping only 60K balance at XM with 1:500 leverage.
To achieve that, redeposits and cashouts are part of the plan to always keep around $60,000.
We extract the maximum a retail broker can offer with stable exposure.
Fixed Balance is the most accurate way to track a strategy Profit Factor and Profits in USD.
Drawdown % or Growth % don't mean anything here, everything is accounted in USD.
More info @ remstone.eu
