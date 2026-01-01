시그널섹션
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
8
이익 거래:
1 (12.50%)
손실 거래:
7 (87.50%)
최고의 거래:
822.90 USD
최악의 거래:
-531.56 USD
총 수익:
822.90 USD (224 pips)
총 손실:
-3 394.62 USD (229 575 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
1 (822.90 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
822.90 USD (1)
샤프 비율:
-0.74
거래 활동:
40.83%
최대 입금량:
4.29%
최근 거래:
2 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
32
평균 유지 시간:
3 시간
회복 요인:
-0.90
롱(주식매수):
8 (100.00%)
숏(주식차입매도):
0 (0.00%)
수익 요인:
0.24
기대수익:
-321.47 USD
평균 이익:
822.90 USD
평균 손실:
-484.95 USD
연속 최대 손실:
6 (-2 863.06 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-2 863.06 USD (6)
월별 성장률:
-4.29%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
2 571.72 USD
최대한의:
2 863.06 USD (4.75%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
4.75% (2 863.06 USD)
자본금별:
3.64% (2 194.97 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
GOLD# 3
BTCUSD# 3
USDJPY# 2
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
GOLD# -1.4K
BTCUSD# -1.4K
USDJPY# 291
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
GOLD# -7.6K
BTCUSD# -222K
USDJPY# 80
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +822.90 USD
최악의 거래: -532 USD
연속 최대 이익: 1
연속 최대 손실: 6
연속 최대 이익: +822.90 USD
연속 최대 손실: -2 863.06 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "XMGlobal-MT5 4"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

This signal is running Remstone Expert Advisor with parameters:

  • Risk : 5%
  • Fixed Balance : 60000

Trading with $60,000 at 5% risk is the exact same than trading with $1,000,000 at 0,3% risk.

The plan is to trade $1,000,000 while keeping only 60K balance at XM with 1:500 leverage.

To achieve that, redeposits and cashouts are part of the plan to always keep around $60,000.

We extract the maximum a retail broker can offer with stable exposure.

Fixed Balance is the most accurate way to track a strategy Profit Factor and Profits in USD.

Drawdown % or Growth % don't mean anything here, everything is accounted in USD.

More info @ remstone.eu

리뷰 없음
2026.01.13 14:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.09 14:37
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.09 14:37
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.06 13:26
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.06 13:26
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.01 18:38
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.01 18:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.01 18:38
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
