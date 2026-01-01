This signal is running Remstone Expert Advisor with parameters:

Trading with $60,000 at 5% risk is the exact same than trading with $1,000,000 at 0,3% risk.

The plan is to trade $1,000,000 while keeping only 60K balance at XM with 1:500 leverage.

To achieve that, redeposits and cashouts are part of the plan to always keep around $60,000.

We extract the maximum a retail broker can offer with stable exposure.

Fixed Balance is the most accurate way to track a strategy Profit Factor and Profits in USD.

Drawdown % or Growth % don't mean anything here, everything is accounted in USD.