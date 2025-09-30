What is UYSCU stock price today? UY Scuti Acquisition Corp. stock is priced at 10.26 today. It trades within 0.00%, yesterday's close was 10.26, and trading volume reached 38. The live price chart of UYSCU shows these updates.

Does UY Scuti Acquisition Corp. stock pay dividends? UY Scuti Acquisition Corp. is currently valued at 10.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.09% and USD. View the chart live to track UYSCU movements.

How to buy UYSCU stock? You can buy UY Scuti Acquisition Corp. shares at the current price of 10.26. Orders are usually placed near 10.26 or 10.56, while 38 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow UYSCU updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into UYSCU stock? Investing in UY Scuti Acquisition Corp. involves considering the yearly range 10.05 - 11.00 and current price 10.26. Many compare -0.48% and 2.09% before placing orders at 10.26 or 10.56. Explore the UYSCU price chart live with daily changes.

What are UY Scuti Acquisition Corp. stock highest prices? The highest price of UY Scuti Acquisition Corp. in the past year was 11.00. Within 10.05 - 11.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.26 helps spot resistance levels. Track UY Scuti Acquisition Corp. performance using the live chart.

What are UY Scuti Acquisition Corp. stock lowest prices? The lowest price of UY Scuti Acquisition Corp. (UYSCU) over the year was 10.05. Comparing it with the current 10.26 and 10.05 - 11.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch UYSCU moves on the chart live for more details.