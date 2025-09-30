시세섹션
통화 / MS-PE
주식로 돌아가기

MS-PE: Morgan Stanley DEPOSITARY SHARES REP 1/1000TH SHARES FIXED/FLTG

25.82 USD 0.08 (0.31%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

MS-PE 환율이 오늘 0.31%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 25.75이고 고가는 25.82이었습니다.

Morgan Stanley DEPOSITARY SHARES REP 1/1000TH SHARES FIXED/FLTG 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

자주 묻는 질문

What is MS-PE stock price today?

Morgan Stanley DEPOSITARY SHARES REP 1/1000TH SHARES FIXED/FLTG stock is priced at 25.82 today. It trades within 0.31%, yesterday's close was 25.74, and trading volume reached 102. The live price chart of MS-PE shows these updates.

Does Morgan Stanley DEPOSITARY SHARES REP 1/1000TH SHARES FIXED/FLTG stock pay dividends?

Morgan Stanley DEPOSITARY SHARES REP 1/1000TH SHARES FIXED/FLTG is currently valued at 25.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.53% and USD. View the chart live to track MS-PE movements.

How to buy MS-PE stock?

You can buy Morgan Stanley DEPOSITARY SHARES REP 1/1000TH SHARES FIXED/FLTG shares at the current price of 25.82. Orders are usually placed near 25.82 or 26.12, while 102 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow MS-PE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into MS-PE stock?

Investing in Morgan Stanley DEPOSITARY SHARES REP 1/1000TH SHARES FIXED/FLTG involves considering the yearly range 25.13 - 25.82 and current price 25.82. Many compare 1.18% and 1.53% before placing orders at 25.82 or 26.12. Explore the MS-PE price chart live with daily changes.

What are MORGAN STANLEY stock highest prices?

The highest price of MORGAN STANLEY in the past year was 25.82. Within 25.13 - 25.82, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.74 helps spot resistance levels. Track Morgan Stanley DEPOSITARY SHARES REP 1/1000TH SHARES FIXED/FLTG performance using the live chart.

What are MORGAN STANLEY stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of MORGAN STANLEY (MS-PE) over the year was 25.13. Comparing it with the current 25.82 and 25.13 - 25.82 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MS-PE moves on the chart live for more details.

When did MS-PE stock split?

Morgan Stanley DEPOSITARY SHARES REP 1/1000TH SHARES FIXED/FLTG has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.74, and 1.53% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
25.75 25.82
년간 변동
25.13 25.82
이전 종가
25.74
시가
25.77
Bid
25.82
Ask
26.12
저가
25.75
고가
25.82
볼륨
102
일일 변동
0.31%
월 변동
1.18%
6개월 변동
1.53%
년간 변동율
1.53%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4