Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live17" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Symbol traded: XAUUSD // Signal handled by: Gold King AI
See the following link to find out how signal copying works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber
Please re-read the tutorial in the link above carefully before subscribing to the signal. Almost all the questions I receive are explained there. I will not answer things that are explicitly explained in the mql5 tutorial.
Requirements:
- Recommended minimum deposit: 150 EUR or equivalent.
- Reliable broker connection (24/7) and reliable broker. I recommend the same broker I am using to get the same performance: IC Markets.
(For those who cannot get an account with IC Markets due to their nationality, you can try IC Trading, which has the same features as IC Markets but accepts clients of other nationalities.)
Disclaimer:
Past returns do not guarantee future returns.
Subscribe to my signal at your own risk.