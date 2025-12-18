SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Gold King AI
Rodrigo Arana Garcia

Gold King AI

Rodrigo Arana Garcia
0 recensioni
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
0
Profit Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
0.00 EUR
Worst Trade:
0.00 EUR
Profitto lordo:
0.00 EUR
Perdita lorda:
0.00 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.00 EUR (0)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
0.00 EUR
Profitto medio:
0.00 EUR
Perdita media:
0.00 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 EUR (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 EUR
Massimale:
0.00 EUR (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 EUR)

Distribuzione

Nessun dato

  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.00 EUR
Worst Trade: -0 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 0
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.00 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live17" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Symbol traded: XAUUSD // Signal handled by: Gold King AI


See the following link to find out how signal copying works: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

Please re-read the tutorial in the link above carefully before subscribing to the signal. Almost all the questions I receive are explained there. I will not answer things that are explicitly explained in the mql5 tutorial.


Requirements:

- Recommended minimum deposit: 150 EUR or equivalent.

- Reliable broker connection (24/7) and reliable broker. I recommend the same broker I am using to get the same performance: IC Markets.

(For those who cannot get an account with IC Markets due to their nationality, you can try IC Trading, which has the same features as IC Markets but accepts clients of other nationalities.)


Disclaimer:

Past returns do not guarantee future returns.

Subscribe to my signal at your own risk.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.12.18 12:02
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 12:02
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.18 12:02
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.18 12:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.18 12:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati