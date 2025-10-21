



This EA is built to catch clean, volatility-driven breakouts using fractal structure and candle body filtering. It’s not a random scalper or overfit backtest — it’s a structured system I personally developed, tested, and run with real capital.





What’s Under the Hood:

- Runs on GOLD H4 with direction-aware logic

- Uses controlled martingale (max 4 levels) for strategic scaling

- Money management enabled — risk is calculated per trade

- Trailing stop and breakeven logic active

- No grid, no overtrading — just clean entries when conditions align

- Hosted on MQL5 VPS for uninterrupted execution





This signal is for traders who want automation with discipline. I treat trading like a business, and this EA reflects that — every entry is calculated, every risk is managed.





If you’re looking for a signal that’s transparent, structured, and built for long-term consistency, you’re in the right place.





Let the EA do the work — you just follow along.

