- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
12
Profit Trade:
4 (33.33%)
Loss Trade:
8 (66.67%)
Best Trade:
304.72 USD
Worst Trade:
-23.92 USD
Profitto lordo:
539.51 USD (54 493 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-50.83 USD (1 588 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
2 (531.77 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
531.77 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.30
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.74%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
10.62
Long Trade:
3 (25.00%)
Short Trade:
9 (75.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
10.61
Profitto previsto:
40.72 USD
Profitto medio:
134.88 USD
Perdita media:
-6.35 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-46.03 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-46.03 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
-7.34%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
43.09 USD
Massimale:
46.03 USD (66.76%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
66.48% (46.03 USD)
Per equità:
12.06% (136.47 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|10
|BRENTCash
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GOLD
|513
|BRENTCash
|0
|GBPUSD
|-24
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GOLD
|53K
|BRENTCash
|-1
|GBPUSD
|-298
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMGlobal-MT5 7" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
XMGlobal-MT5 5
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 7
|0.29 × 28
Welcome to my real account signal powered by FractalBreakoutEA — a fully automated breakout strategy designed for GOLD (XAUUSD) on the H4 timeframe.
This EA is built to catch clean, volatility-driven breakouts using fractal structure and candle body filtering. It’s not a random scalper or overfit backtest — it’s a structured system I personally developed, tested, and run with real capital.
What’s Under the Hood:
- Runs on GOLD H4 with direction-aware logic
- Uses controlled martingale (max 4 levels) for strategic scaling
- Money management enabled — risk is calculated per trade
- Trailing stop and breakeven logic active
- No grid, no overtrading — just clean entries when conditions align
- Hosted on MQL5 VPS for uninterrupted execution
This signal is for traders who want automation with discipline. I treat trading like a business, and this EA reflects that — every entry is calculated, every risk is managed.
If you’re looking for a signal that’s transparent, structured, and built for long-term consistency, you’re in the right place.
Let the EA do the work — you just follow along.
Non ci sono recensioni
