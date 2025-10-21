SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Fractal Breakout
Christopher Manalang

Fractal Breakout

Christopher Manalang
0 recensioni
22 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 40 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -34%
XMGlobal-MT5 7
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
12
Profit Trade:
4 (33.33%)
Loss Trade:
8 (66.67%)
Best Trade:
304.72 USD
Worst Trade:
-23.92 USD
Profitto lordo:
539.51 USD (54 493 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-50.83 USD (1 588 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
2 (531.77 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
531.77 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.30
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.74%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
10.62
Long Trade:
3 (25.00%)
Short Trade:
9 (75.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
10.61
Profitto previsto:
40.72 USD
Profitto medio:
134.88 USD
Perdita media:
-6.35 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-46.03 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-46.03 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
-7.34%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
43.09 USD
Massimale:
46.03 USD (66.76%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
66.48% (46.03 USD)
Per equità:
12.06% (136.47 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GOLD 10
BRENTCash 1
GBPUSD 1
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GOLD 513
BRENTCash 0
GBPUSD -24
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GOLD 53K
BRENTCash -1
GBPUSD -298
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +304.72 USD
Worst Trade: -24 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +531.77 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -46.03 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "XMGlobal-MT5 7" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

XMGlobal-MT5 5
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 7
0.29 × 28
Welcome to my real account signal powered by FractalBreakoutEA — a fully automated breakout strategy designed for GOLD (XAUUSD) on the H4 timeframe.

This EA is built to catch clean, volatility-driven breakouts using fractal structure and candle body filtering. It’s not a random scalper or overfit backtest — it’s a structured system I personally developed, tested, and run with real capital.

What’s Under the Hood:
-  Runs on GOLD H4 with direction-aware logic  
-  Uses controlled martingale (max 4 levels) for strategic scaling  
-  Money management enabled — risk is calculated per trade  
-  Trailing stop and breakeven logic active  
-  No grid, no overtrading — just clean entries when conditions align  
-  Hosted on MQL5 VPS for uninterrupted execution

This signal is for traders who want automation with discipline. I treat trading like a business, and this EA reflects that — every entry is calculated, every risk is managed.

If you’re looking for a signal that’s transparent, structured, and built for long-term consistency, you’re in the right place.

Let the EA do the work — you just follow along.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.21 06:28
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 4 days. This comprises 2.65% of days out of the 151 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.21 06:28
80% of trades performed within 2 days. This comprises 1.32% of days out of the 151 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.21 06:28
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.21 06:28
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Fractal Breakout
40USD al mese
-34%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
22
0%
12
33%
100%
10.61
40.72
USD
66%
1:500
Copia

