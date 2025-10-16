- Crescita
Trade:
9
Profit Trade:
8 (88.88%)
Loss Trade:
1 (11.11%)
Best Trade:
4.37 USD
Worst Trade:
-9.32 USD
Profitto lordo:
13.26 USD (1 513 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-9.32 USD (1 414 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (13.26 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
13.26 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.12
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
6.53%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
21
Tempo di attesa medio:
23 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.42
Long Trade:
3 (33.33%)
Short Trade:
6 (66.67%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.42
Profitto previsto:
0.44 USD
Profitto medio:
1.66 USD
Perdita media:
-9.32 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-9.32 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-9.32 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
0.39%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
9.32 USD (0.92%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.92% (9.32 USD)
Per equità:
3.04% (30.77 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|1
|NZDCAD
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|GBPJPY
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDNZD
|0
|NZDCAD
|0
|GBPUSD
|2
|EURUSD
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|CADJPY
|0
|USDCHF
|4
|GBPJPY
|4
|CHFJPY
|-9
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDNZD
|38
|NZDCAD
|7
|GBPUSD
|212
|EURUSD
|125
|USDJPY
|97
|CADJPY
|66
|USDCHF
|345
|GBPJPY
|623
|CHFJPY
|-1.4K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +4.37 USD
Worst Trade: -9 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +13.26 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -9.32 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
JFD-Live02
|0.00 × 3
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
|0.00 × 35
|
FTMO-Server2
|0.00 × 2
|
Activtrades-2
|0.00 × 2
|
EuromarketFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 4
|
ValburyCapitalLtd-US01-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 22
|0.00 × 1
|
LandFX-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
BenchMark-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.00 × 4
|
OANDA-v20 Live
|0.00 × 7
|
AM-Live2
|0.00 × 4
|
BCS-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
|0.00 × 1
|
AAFX-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
Activtrades-5
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 9
|
FTMO-Server3
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 31
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real14
|0.00 × 1
Extreme RSI Classic is a swing trading strategy designed to capture medium-term price movements and trend reversals. It combines the power of the RSI indicator with advanced market analysis to identify high-probability setups that unfold over several days. With a focus on patience, precision, and stable returns, this strategy balances risk and reward, making it perfect for traders who prefer a thoughtful, less frequent trading style while still taking advantage of key momentum shifts.
Non ci sono recensioni
