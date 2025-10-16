SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Extreme RSI Classic
Ghulam Muhiuddin

Extreme RSI Classic

Ghulam Muhiuddin
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 0%
Exness-Real
1:200
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
9
Profit Trade:
8 (88.88%)
Loss Trade:
1 (11.11%)
Best Trade:
4.37 USD
Worst Trade:
-9.32 USD
Profitto lordo:
13.26 USD (1 513 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-9.32 USD (1 414 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
8 (13.26 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
13.26 USD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.12
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
6.53%
Ultimo trade:
3 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
21
Tempo di attesa medio:
23 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.42
Long Trade:
3 (33.33%)
Short Trade:
6 (66.67%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.42
Profitto previsto:
0.44 USD
Profitto medio:
1.66 USD
Perdita media:
-9.32 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-9.32 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-9.32 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
0.39%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
9.32 USD (0.92%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.92% (9.32 USD)
Per equità:
3.04% (30.77 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDNZD 1
NZDCAD 1
GBPUSD 1
EURUSD 1
USDJPY 1
CADJPY 1
USDCHF 1
GBPJPY 1
CHFJPY 1
1
1
1
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDNZD 0
NZDCAD 0
GBPUSD 2
EURUSD 1
USDJPY 1
CADJPY 0
USDCHF 4
GBPJPY 4
CHFJPY -9
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDNZD 38
NZDCAD 7
GBPUSD 212
EURUSD 125
USDJPY 97
CADJPY 66
USDCHF 345
GBPJPY 623
CHFJPY -1.4K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +4.37 USD
Worst Trade: -9 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +13.26 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -9.32 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

JFD-Live02
0.00 × 3
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.00 × 35
FTMO-Server2
0.00 × 2
Activtrades-2
0.00 × 2
EuromarketFX-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 4
ValburyCapitalLtd-US01-Live
0.00 × 1
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 22
0.00 × 1
LandFX-Live
0.00 × 3
BenchMark-Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 4
OANDA-v20 Live
0.00 × 7
AM-Live2
0.00 × 4
BCS-Real
0.00 × 4
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 3
0.00 × 1
AAFX-Real
0.00 × 4
Activtrades-5
0.00 × 5
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 9
FTMO-Server3
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 31
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real14
0.00 × 1
534 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Extreme RSI Classic is a swing trading strategy designed to capture medium-term price movements and trend reversals. It combines the power of the RSI indicator with advanced market analysis to identify high-probability setups that unfold over several days. With a focus on patience, precision, and stable returns, this strategy balances risk and reward, making it perfect for traders who prefer a thoughtful, less frequent trading style while still taking advantage of key momentum shifts.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.17 13:31
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.16 12:11
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.16 12:11
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.16 12:11
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Extreme RSI Classic
30USD al mese
0%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
1
0%
9
88%
100%
1.42
0.44
USD
3%
1:200
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.