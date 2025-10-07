- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
108
Profit Trade:
97 (89.81%)
Loss Trade:
11 (10.19%)
Best Trade:
4.68 USD
Worst Trade:
-0.71 USD
Profitto lordo:
106.09 USD (10 560 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1.65 USD (157 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
22 (22.70 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
22.70 USD (22)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.88
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
4 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
43
Tempo di attesa medio:
27 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
147.10
Long Trade:
96 (88.89%)
Short Trade:
12 (11.11%)
Fattore di profitto:
64.30
Profitto previsto:
0.97 USD
Profitto medio:
1.09 USD
Perdita media:
-0.15 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-0.71 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-0.71 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
104.44%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.71 USD (0.43%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|108
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|104
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|10K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +4.68 USD
Worst Trade: -1 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 22
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +22.70 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.71 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.56 × 32
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.81 × 5822
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 97
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.93 × 351
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.04 × 156
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.50 × 746
59 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Non ci sono recensioni