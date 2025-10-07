SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Golden Synapse EA Default Settings
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed

Golden Synapse EA Default Settings

Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
0 recensioni
6 settimane
0 / 0 USD
0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:300
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
108
Profit Trade:
97 (89.81%)
Loss Trade:
11 (10.19%)
Best Trade:
4.68 USD
Worst Trade:
-0.71 USD
Profitto lordo:
106.09 USD (10 560 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1.65 USD (157 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
22 (22.70 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
22.70 USD (22)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.88
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
4 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
43
Tempo di attesa medio:
27 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
147.10
Long Trade:
96 (88.89%)
Short Trade:
12 (11.11%)
Fattore di profitto:
64.30
Profitto previsto:
0.97 USD
Profitto medio:
1.09 USD
Perdita media:
-0.15 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-0.71 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-0.71 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
104.44%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.71 USD (0.43%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 108
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 104
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 10K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +4.68 USD
Worst Trade: -1 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 22
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +22.70 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.71 USD

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.07 20:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.07 20:03
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
