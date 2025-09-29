- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
11
Profit Trade:
6 (54.54%)
Loss Trade:
5 (45.45%)
Best Trade:
51.05 USD
Worst Trade:
-35.13 USD
Profitto lordo:
157.95 USD (7 792 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-113.20 USD (5 081 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
3 (134.77 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
134.77 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.15
Attività di trading:
92.93%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.08%
Ultimo trade:
4 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
12 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.60
Long Trade:
6 (54.55%)
Short Trade:
5 (45.45%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.40
Profitto previsto:
4.07 USD
Profitto medio:
26.33 USD
Perdita media:
-22.64 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-35.13 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-35.13 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
4.48%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
74.16 USD
Massimale:
74.16 USD (7.42%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
7.39% (73.88 USD)
Per equità:
0.36% (3.74 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|9
|EURUSD
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|59
|EURUSD
|1
|EURGBP
|-16
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|2.9K
|EURUSD
|43
|EURGBP
|-273
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +51.05 USD
Worst Trade: -35 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +134.77 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -35.13 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 6
|
InstaForex-Server
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 2
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.35 × 71
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.56 × 32
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.62 × 84
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
Hankotrade-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
FBSTradestone-Real
|1.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|1.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.25 × 8
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|1.42 × 154
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|1.51 × 185
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.67 × 7735
Non ci sono recensioni
