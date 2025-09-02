- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
23
Profit Trade:
18 (78.26%)
Loss Trade:
5 (21.74%)
Best Trade:
94.50 USD
Worst Trade:
-9.52 USD
Profitto lordo:
191.26 USD (6 680 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-34.32 USD (3 429 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
5 (28.15 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
100.62 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.34
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.56%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
7 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
16.49
Long Trade:
14 (60.87%)
Short Trade:
9 (39.13%)
Fattore di profitto:
5.57
Profitto previsto:
6.82 USD
Profitto medio:
10.63 USD
Perdita media:
-6.86 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-9.52 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-9.52 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
5.27%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1.61 USD
Massimale:
9.52 USD (0.37%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.36% (9.05 USD)
Per equità:
2.62% (71.67 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSD
|23
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDUSD
|157
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDUSD
|3.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +94.50 USD
Worst Trade: -10 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +28.15 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -9.52 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-Real20" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
YaMarkets-REAL
|2.98 × 41
|
GBEbrokers-Live
|4.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge08
|4.00 × 1
- The AWFX Low Risk strategy is a grid martingle strategy that deploys very low risk per trade and seeks to capture market reversals uniquely in the AUDUSD currency pair.
- With this strategy, you are at peace at every moment and nothing to worry about as it's quite low risk but profitable.
- Expect about 2% to 5% returns per month.
- It's very important to ensure that your minimum account balance for the strategy is 1500 EUR/USD/GBP. What ever might be the case, just ensure that you try and maintain that minimum balance as lond as you follow this signal.
- It will be great if you combine this signal with the medium risk signal AWFX Medium Risk that generates two times the profit.
- For financial year 2024, the two strategies combined generated a net 70% return. We currently offer the two strategies combines as a Forex Mutual fund on our Alpha Wolf Goals app and currently have $500k USD invested in the Mutaul fund.
- I am willing to refund your full capital in case this strategy blows your account. Just hit me up @ timah@alphawolfgoals.com with proof and I'll fully refund, no argurements.
