Manpreet Singh

Porus

Manpreet Singh
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
9 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 100 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 13%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
38
Profit Trade:
20 (52.63%)
Loss Trade:
18 (47.37%)
Best Trade:
319.45 USD
Worst Trade:
-326.84 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 219.92 USD (124 949 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 188.35 USD (117 249 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (179.82 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
870.50 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.16
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
68.75%
Ultimo trade:
4 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.05
Long Trade:
19 (50.00%)
Short Trade:
19 (50.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.03
Profitto previsto:
0.83 USD
Profitto medio:
61.00 USD
Perdita media:
-66.02 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-341.39 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-341.39 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
10.56%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
213.81 USD
Massimale:
641.22 USD (71.47%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
90.03% (242.67 USD)
Per equità:
34.16% (92.02 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 20
GCZ25 15
GCQ25 3
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 900
GCZ25 -903
GCQ25 34
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 95K
GCZ25 -90K
GCQ25 3.4K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +319.45 USD
Worst Trade: -327 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +179.82 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -341.39 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.56 × 32
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.80 × 5707
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
FusionMarkets-Live
2.93 × 351
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.04 × 156
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.44 × 742
59 più
Porus prefer to describe it later if required.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.23 05:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.21 06:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.15 03:09
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.09 13:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.09 13:21
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.03 06:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.02 07:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.02 05:19
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.02 03:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.02 02:11
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.02 01:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.01 22:04
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.01 13:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.01 09:46
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.01 04:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.01 02:30
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.22 12:42
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.22 12:42
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
