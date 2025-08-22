- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
38
Profit Trade:
20 (52.63%)
Loss Trade:
18 (47.37%)
Best Trade:
319.45 USD
Worst Trade:
-326.84 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 219.92 USD (124 949 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 188.35 USD (117 249 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (179.82 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
870.50 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.16
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
68.75%
Ultimo trade:
4 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
6
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.05
Long Trade:
19 (50.00%)
Short Trade:
19 (50.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.03
Profitto previsto:
0.83 USD
Profitto medio:
61.00 USD
Perdita media:
-66.02 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-341.39 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-341.39 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
10.56%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
213.81 USD
Massimale:
641.22 USD (71.47%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
90.03% (242.67 USD)
Per equità:
34.16% (92.02 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|20
|GCZ25
|15
|GCQ25
|3
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|900
|GCZ25
|-903
|GCQ25
|34
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|95K
|GCZ25
|-90K
|GCQ25
|3.4K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +319.45 USD
Worst Trade: -327 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +179.82 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -341.39 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.56 × 32
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.80 × 5707
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 97
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.93 × 351
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.04 × 156
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.44 × 742
59 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Porus prefer to describe it later if required.
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
100USD al mese
13%
0
0
USD
USD
272
USD
USD
9
0%
38
52%
100%
1.02
0.83
USD
USD
90%
1:500