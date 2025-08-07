SegnaliSezioni
Scale Accounts Master
Scale Accounts Master

0 recensioni
Affidabilità
11 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 9%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
121
Profit Trade:
48 (39.66%)
Loss Trade:
73 (60.33%)
Best Trade:
33.24 USD
Worst Trade:
-14.72 USD
Profitto lordo:
572.04 USD (303 568 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-562.61 USD (296 480 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
7 (73.42 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
73.42 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
4.40%
Massimo carico di deposito:
94.29%
Ultimo trade:
4 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
30 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.08
Long Trade:
58 (47.93%)
Short Trade:
63 (52.07%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.02
Profitto previsto:
0.08 USD
Profitto medio:
11.92 USD
Perdita media:
-7.71 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-63.77 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-72.07 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
-26.51%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
42.59 USD
Massimale:
118.12 USD (53.93%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
53.93% (118.12 USD)
Per equità:
7.38% (9.37 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
US30 55
DE40 54
GBPUSD 7
XAUUSD 5
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
US30 -104
DE40 111
GBPUSD -31
XAUUSD 34
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
US30 -45K
DE40 52K
GBPUSD -108
XAUUSD 892
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 5
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.19 × 16
OxSecurities-Live
1.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real11
1.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
1.80 × 49
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.84 × 159
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.99 × 277
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.04 × 522
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.35 × 8171
Axiory-Live
2.53 × 206
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
FusionMarkets-Live
2.85 × 477
72 più
This system is designed to help scale accounts up. It uses my own EA to accomplish this and because of its nature it has a moderate risk appetite. Over 7 months of data the maximum drawdown was 55% and the overall return was 5,300%, turning a $100 account into $5,600 from January to August 2025.

The EA only trades GER40 and US30 meaning there won't be commissions which further increases the profits of the strategy. I have started with $100 dollars, however I would recommend starting with slightly more if possible, ideally $200. I would also recommend using one of the following brokers for best execution:

🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)

This strategy is meant to grow accounts so that one day you have a bigger account size of your own or you can drop risk once your balance is at a comfortable figure to earn a steady income. However during the account growth phase I do NOT recommend withdrawing money constantly as this will affect profits as the risk profile is based on % balance. I would recommend setting an amount you are comfortable with and forgetting about it for at least 3-5 months. 

I'd recommend to stick to my same risks parameters and to view this as an account growth tool. It is intended to compound accounts and then withdraw most of the profits at once (90% of the balance) and then starting again. If you would like to start with a bigger balance (i.e. $5,000+) to make monthly withdrawals I would set my risk to 1% balance and only withdraw once a month. With this risk profile you can expect between 2% and 24% monthly growth.


This is the data for January to August 2025 based on $100 account:

https://ibb.co/nq3Jg64d


I hope you join me on this journey! :)


Any questions, do not hesitate to contact me.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.09 10:25
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.10 14:10
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.04 07:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.02 07:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.30 13:02
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.08.22 14:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.22 14:50
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.08.22 14:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.21 09:11
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.08.21 09:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.12 07:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.11 08:28
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.08.11 08:28
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.08 14:00
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.08.08 14:00
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.08 08:43
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.08.08 08:43
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.07 19:16
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.08.07 18:16
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.07 18:16
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
