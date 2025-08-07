This system is designed to help scale accounts up. It uses my own EA to accomplish this and because of its nature it has a moderate risk appetite. Over 7 months of data the maximum drawdown was 55% and the overall return was 5,300%, turning a $100 account into $5,600 from January to August 2025.

The EA only trades GER40 and US30 meaning there won't be commissions which further increases the profits of the strategy. I have started with $100 dollars, however I would recommend starting with slightly more if possible, ideally $200. I would also recommend using one of the following brokers for best execution:

ICMarket - RAW Account

This strategy is meant to grow accounts so that one day you have a bigger account size of your own or you can drop risk once your balance is at a comfortable figure to earn a steady income. However during the account growth phase I do NOT recommend withdrawing money constantly as this will affect profits as the risk profile is based on % balance. I would recommend setting an amount you are comfortable with and forgetting about it for at least 3-5 months.

I'd recommend to stick to my same risks parameters and to view this as an account growth tool. It is intended to compound accounts and then withdraw most of the profits at once (90% of the balance) and then starting again. If you would like to start with a bigger balance (i.e. $5,000+) to make monthly withdrawals I would set my risk to 1% balance and only withdraw once a month. With this risk profile you can expect between 2% and 24% monthly growth.





This is the data for January to August 2025 based on $100 account:

