SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / Scale Accounts Master
Samira Gabriella Caruso

Scale Accounts Master

Samira Gabriella Caruso
0 avis
Fiabilité
11 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 9%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
121
Bénéfice trades:
48 (39.66%)
Perte trades:
73 (60.33%)
Meilleure transaction:
33.24 USD
Pire transaction:
-14.72 USD
Bénéfice brut:
572.04 USD (303 568 pips)
Perte brute:
-562.61 USD (296 480 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
7 (73.42 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
73.42 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.06
Activité de trading:
4.40%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
94.29%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
11
Temps de détention moyen:
30 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
0.08
Longs trades:
58 (47.93%)
Courts trades:
63 (52.07%)
Facteur de profit:
1.02
Rendement attendu:
0.08 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
11.92 USD
Perte moyenne:
-7.71 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
8 (-63.77 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-72.07 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
-26.51%
Algo trading:
90%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
42.59 USD
Maximal:
118.12 USD (53.93%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
53.93% (118.12 USD)
Par fonds propres:
7.38% (9.37 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
US30 55
DE40 54
GBPUSD 7
XAUUSD 5
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
US30 -104
DE40 111
GBPUSD -31
XAUUSD 34
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
US30 -45K
DE40 52K
GBPUSD -108
XAUUSD 892
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +33.24 USD
Pire transaction: -15 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +73.42 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -63.77 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 5
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.19 × 16
OxSecurities-Live
1.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real11
1.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
1.80 × 49
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.84 × 159
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.99 × 277
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.04 × 522
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.35 × 8171
Axiory-Live
2.53 × 206
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
FusionMarkets-Live
2.85 × 477
72 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

This system is designed to help scale accounts up. It uses my own EA to accomplish this and because of its nature it has a moderate risk appetite. Over 7 months of data the maximum drawdown was 55% and the overall return was 5,300%, turning a $100 account into $5,600 from January to August 2025.

The EA only trades GER40 and US30 meaning there won't be commissions which further increases the profits of the strategy. I have started with $100 dollars, however I would recommend starting with slightly more if possible, ideally $200. I would also recommend using one of the following brokers for best execution:

🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)

This strategy is meant to grow accounts so that one day you have a bigger account size of your own or you can drop risk once your balance is at a comfortable figure to earn a steady income. However during the account growth phase I do NOT recommend withdrawing money constantly as this will affect profits as the risk profile is based on % balance. I would recommend setting an amount you are comfortable with and forgetting about it for at least 3-5 months. 

I'd recommend to stick to my same risks parameters and to view this as an account growth tool. It is intended to compound accounts and then withdraw most of the profits at once (90% of the balance) and then starting again. If you would like to start with a bigger balance (i.e. $5,000+) to make monthly withdrawals I would set my risk to 1% balance and only withdraw once a month. With this risk profile you can expect between 2% and 24% monthly growth.


This is the data for January to August 2025 based on $100 account:

https://ibb.co/nq3Jg64d


I hope you join me on this journey! :)


Any questions, do not hesitate to contact me.


Aucun avis
2025.10.09 10:25
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.10 14:10
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.04 07:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.02 07:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.30 13:02
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.08.22 14:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.22 14:50
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.08.22 14:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.21 09:11
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.08.21 09:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.12 07:58
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.11 08:28
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.08.11 08:28
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.08 14:00
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.08.08 14:00
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.08 08:43
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.08.08 08:43
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.07 19:16
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.08.07 18:16
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.07 18:16
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
Scale Accounts Master
30 USD par mois
9%
0
0
USD
110
USD
11
90%
121
39%
4%
1.01
0.08
USD
54%
1:500
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.