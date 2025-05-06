- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
66
Profit Trade:
47 (71.21%)
Loss Trade:
19 (28.79%)
Best Trade:
51.91 USD
Worst Trade:
-153.50 USD
Profitto lordo:
910.18 USD (47 562 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-898.10 USD (41 770 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (111.65 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
161.89 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.02
Attività di trading:
14.30%
Massimo carico di deposito:
12.44%
Ultimo trade:
12 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
7
Tempo di attesa medio:
8 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.04
Long Trade:
37 (56.06%)
Short Trade:
29 (43.94%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.01
Profitto previsto:
0.18 USD
Profitto medio:
19.37 USD
Perdita media:
-47.27 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-289.41 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-289.41 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
-10.24%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
12.36 USD
Massimale:
340.51 USD (25.32%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
18.82% (340.48 USD)
Per equità:
10.16% (120.42 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|66
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|12
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|5.8K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +51.91 USD
Worst Trade: -154 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +111.65 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -289.41 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.56 × 32
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.80 × 5707
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 97
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.93 × 351
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.04 × 156
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.44 × 742
