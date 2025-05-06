SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / OneGold EA Intense
Stanislav Tomilov

OneGold EA Intense

Stanislav Tomilov
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
22 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 1000 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 8%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
66
Profit Trade:
47 (71.21%)
Loss Trade:
19 (28.79%)
Best Trade:
51.91 USD
Worst Trade:
-153.50 USD
Profitto lordo:
910.18 USD (47 562 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-898.10 USD (41 770 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (111.65 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
161.89 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.02
Attività di trading:
14.30%
Massimo carico di deposito:
12.44%
Ultimo trade:
12 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
7
Tempo di attesa medio:
8 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.04
Long Trade:
37 (56.06%)
Short Trade:
29 (43.94%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.01
Profitto previsto:
0.18 USD
Profitto medio:
19.37 USD
Perdita media:
-47.27 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-289.41 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-289.41 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
-10.24%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
12.36 USD
Massimale:
340.51 USD (25.32%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
18.82% (340.48 USD)
Per equità:
10.16% (120.42 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 66
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 12
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 5.8K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +51.91 USD
Worst Trade: -154 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +111.65 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -289.41 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.56 × 32
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.80 × 5707
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
FusionMarkets-Live
2.93 × 351
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.04 × 156
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.44 × 742
59 più
RECOMMENDED BROKER 

Best Broker for European Clients with trading leverage 1:500 

Telegram Channel https://t.me/aura_gold_ea

Experts https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685/seller

Contact me https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685

Fintexea@gmail.com


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.16 16:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.15 12:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.01 02:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.20 18:27
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.18 02:28
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.13 16:34
No swaps are charged
2025.08.13 16:34
No swaps are charged
2025.08.13 16:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.13 09:18
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.05 08:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.30 12:27
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.28 14:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.27 22:12
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.21 12:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.09 08:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.07 13:21
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.26 00:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.12 08:34
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 46 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.19 13:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.18 22:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.