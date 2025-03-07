SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / GU Holygrail
Y. Tri Widiyanto

GU Holygrail

Y. Tri Widiyanto
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
5 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 33 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 3%
OctaFX-Real8
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
19
Profit Trade:
13 (68.42%)
Loss Trade:
6 (31.58%)
Best Trade:
10.20 USD
Worst Trade:
-11.68 USD
Profitto lordo:
43.77 USD (3 002 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-21.31 USD (1 238 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (11.36 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
25.85 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.27
Attività di trading:
16.87%
Massimo carico di deposito:
12.29%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
18 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.61
Long Trade:
10 (52.63%)
Short Trade:
9 (47.37%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.05
Profitto previsto:
1.18 USD
Profitto medio:
3.37 USD
Perdita media:
-3.55 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-13.98 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-13.98 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
2.76%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
13.98 USD (1.63%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.66% (13.98 USD)
Per equità:
20.99% (187.20 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD 19
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD 22
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD 1.8K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +10.20 USD
Worst Trade: -12 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +11.36 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -13.98 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "OctaFX-Real8" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-Real9
0.00 × 85
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 44
4xCube-Live
0.00 × 1
DooPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
0.00 × 2
TradingProInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
TTCM-Live3
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 1
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real3
0.02 × 167
XMTrading-Real 34
0.03 × 31
Exness-Real14
0.15 × 636
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.17 × 133
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.18 × 38
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.20 × 20
OrbexGlobal-Live
0.20 × 60
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.24 × 25
OctaFX-Real5
0.29 × 28
Alpari-Trade
0.29 × 463
XMTrading-Real 7
0.29 × 373
Exness-Real17
0.30 × 694
XMTrading-Real 254
0.31 × 370
180 più
Dancing with the market technique, that has been passed with the market for 9 years and goes on.

The goal is 2,5-5$ profit everyday with 0,01 lot, 3-5% a month.

You can multiply your lot and equity to make profit as much as you wish, with your own risk.

Using gentle smartlock S&R system, with safe and consistent trading method.

Always beware of you capital, consistent WD is a must
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.18 07:53
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.18 07:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.18 07:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.23 13:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.23 13:41
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.23 13:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.23 13:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.08.01 09:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.31 16:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.01 08:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.30 12:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.24 03:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.18 10:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.04 01:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.01 13:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.26 01:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.21 15:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.15 08:30
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.04.08 03:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
