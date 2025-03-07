- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
19
Profit Trade:
13 (68.42%)
Loss Trade:
6 (31.58%)
Best Trade:
10.20 USD
Worst Trade:
-11.68 USD
Profitto lordo:
43.77 USD (3 002 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-21.31 USD (1 238 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (11.36 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
25.85 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.27
Attività di trading:
16.87%
Massimo carico di deposito:
12.29%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
18 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.61
Long Trade:
10 (52.63%)
Short Trade:
9 (47.37%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.05
Profitto previsto:
1.18 USD
Profitto medio:
3.37 USD
Perdita media:
-3.55 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-13.98 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-13.98 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
2.76%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
13.98 USD (1.63%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.66% (13.98 USD)
Per equità:
20.99% (187.20 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|19
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPUSD
|22
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPUSD
|1.8K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +10.20 USD
Worst Trade: -12 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +11.36 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -13.98 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "OctaFX-Real8" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-Real9
|0.00 × 85
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 44
|
4xCube-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
DooPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
|0.00 × 2
|
TradingProInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
TTCM-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real3
|0.02 × 167
|
XMTrading-Real 34
|0.03 × 31
|
Exness-Real14
|0.15 × 636
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.17 × 133
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.18 × 38
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.20 × 20
|
OrbexGlobal-Live
|0.20 × 60
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.24 × 25
|
OctaFX-Real5
|0.29 × 28
|
Alpari-Trade
|0.29 × 463
|
XMTrading-Real 7
|0.29 × 373
|
Exness-Real17
|0.30 × 694
|
XMTrading-Real 254
|0.31 × 370
Dancing with the market technique, that has been passed with the market for 9 years and goes on.
The goal is 2,5-5$ profit everyday with 0,01 lot, 3-5% a month.
You can multiply your lot and equity to make profit as much as you wish, with your own risk.
Using gentle smartlock S&R system, with safe and consistent trading method.
Always beware of you capital, consistent WD is a must
