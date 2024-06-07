- Crescita
Trade:
766
Profit Trade:
590 (77.02%)
Loss Trade:
176 (22.98%)
Best Trade:
204.08 USD
Worst Trade:
-63.76 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 464.72 USD (119 848 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 129.53 USD (39 494 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
39 (146.04 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
274.25 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.25
Attività di trading:
6.32%
Massimo carico di deposito:
94.02%
Ultimo trade:
13 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
33
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
16.67
Long Trade:
611 (79.77%)
Short Trade:
155 (20.23%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.07
Profitto previsto:
3.05 USD
Profitto medio:
5.87 USD
Perdita media:
-6.42 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-139.54 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-139.54 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
24.01%
Previsione annuale:
291.37%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.04 USD
Massimale:
140.10 USD (10.72%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
11.16% (140.92 USD)
Per equità:
36.44% (381.27 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|766
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.3K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|80K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +204.08 USD
Worst Trade: -64 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +146.04 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -139.54 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.56 × 32
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.80 × 5707
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 97
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.93 × 351
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.04 × 156
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.44 × 742
