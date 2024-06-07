SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Quantum Queen
Bogdan Ion Puscasu

Quantum Queen

Bogdan Ion Puscasu
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
74 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 999 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 745%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
766
Profit Trade:
590 (77.02%)
Loss Trade:
176 (22.98%)
Best Trade:
204.08 USD
Worst Trade:
-63.76 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 464.72 USD (119 848 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 129.53 USD (39 494 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
39 (146.04 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
274.25 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.25
Attività di trading:
6.32%
Massimo carico di deposito:
94.02%
Ultimo trade:
13 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
33
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
16.67
Long Trade:
611 (79.77%)
Short Trade:
155 (20.23%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.07
Profitto previsto:
3.05 USD
Profitto medio:
5.87 USD
Perdita media:
-6.42 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-139.54 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-139.54 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
24.01%
Previsione annuale:
291.37%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.04 USD
Massimale:
140.10 USD (10.72%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
11.16% (140.92 USD)
Per equità:
36.44% (381.27 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 766
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 2.3K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 80K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +204.08 USD
Worst Trade: -64 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +146.04 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -139.54 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.56 × 32
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.80 × 5707
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
FusionMarkets-Live
2.93 × 351
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.04 × 156
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.44 × 742
59 più
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.26 20:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 17:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.26 01:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.25 20:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 17:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.12 10:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 7 days
2025.08.29 06:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.29 06:54
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.29 05:54
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.29 05:54
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.08.14 00:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.10 05:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.03 03:31
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.02 01:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.22 21:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.20 17:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.15 16:28
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.14 23:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.02 16:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.01 21:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
