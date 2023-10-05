SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / HLFXACAD
Hua Vinh Lam

HLFXACAD

Hua Vinh Lam
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
107 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 9%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:30
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
479
Profit Trade:
391 (81.62%)
Loss Trade:
88 (18.37%)
Best Trade:
43.32 USD
Worst Trade:
-25.88 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 244.27 USD (66 890 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-410.58 USD (20 559 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
32 (75.88 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
75.88 USD (32)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.37
Attività di trading:
63.64%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.14%
Ultimo trade:
22 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
7
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
16.81
Long Trade:
249 (51.98%)
Short Trade:
230 (48.02%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.03
Profitto previsto:
1.74 USD
Profitto medio:
3.18 USD
Perdita media:
-4.67 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-32.37 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-48.76 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
0.17%
Previsione annuale:
2.12%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.28 USD
Massimale:
49.60 USD (0.46%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.49% (49.25 USD)
Per equità:
2.08% (208.56 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 479
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 834
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 46K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +43.32 USD
Worst Trade: -26 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 32
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +75.88 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -32.37 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
2.09 × 280
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.11 × 322
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.16 × 45
RoboForex-ECN
2.23 × 165
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.07 × 29
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.25 × 75
Exness-MT5Real7
4.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
5.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live
5.13 × 71
UnitedSecurities-Server
5.13 × 23
Exness-MT5Real23
5.87 × 15
Earnex-Trade
6.00 × 1
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
6.85 × 184
GMI3-Real
7.21 × 28
Exness-MT5Real11
8.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
8.00 × 113
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
9.29 × 45
Ava-Real 1-MT5
9.49 × 162
XMGlobal-MT5 12
10.00 × 2
12 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

I recommend copying my trades for a minimum of 30 days

Minimum Deposit: $500

Platform: Metatrader 5

1. Invest only those funds that you are ready to lose. There is no guarantee for future results by subscribing to the signal you take all the risks.

2. If you cannot handle the pressure of drawdown, then this signal is not for you.

3. Contact telegram: @lucius6868

Thanks 

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.25 13:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.19 01:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.12 07:41
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.07 21:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.02 07:26
No swaps are charged
2025.09.02 07:26
No swaps are charged
2025.08.27 12:27
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.25 16:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.20 00:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.17 16:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.09 12:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.04 02:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.28 14:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.27 08:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.14 15:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.04 15:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.28 12:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.20 19:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.31 00:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.27 06:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
HLFXACAD
30USD al mese
9%
0
0
USD
10K
USD
107
89%
479
81%
64%
3.03
1.74
USD
2%
1:30
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.