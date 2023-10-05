- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
479
Profit Trade:
391 (81.62%)
Loss Trade:
88 (18.37%)
Best Trade:
43.32 USD
Worst Trade:
-25.88 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 244.27 USD (66 890 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-410.58 USD (20 559 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
32 (75.88 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
75.88 USD (32)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.37
Attività di trading:
63.64%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.14%
Ultimo trade:
22 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
7
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
16.81
Long Trade:
249 (51.98%)
Short Trade:
230 (48.02%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.03
Profitto previsto:
1.74 USD
Profitto medio:
3.18 USD
Perdita media:
-4.67 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-32.37 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-48.76 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
0.17%
Previsione annuale:
2.12%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.28 USD
Massimale:
49.60 USD (0.46%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.49% (49.25 USD)
Per equità:
2.08% (208.56 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|479
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD
|834
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD
|46K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +43.32 USD
Worst Trade: -26 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 32
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +75.88 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -32.37 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.09 × 280
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.11 × 322
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|2.16 × 45
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.23 × 165
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.07 × 29
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|3.25 × 75
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|4.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|5.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live
|5.13 × 71
|
UnitedSecurities-Server
|5.13 × 23
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|5.87 × 15
|
Earnex-Trade
|6.00 × 1
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|6.85 × 184
|
GMI3-Real
|7.21 × 28
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|8.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|8.00 × 113
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|9.29 × 45
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|9.49 × 162
|
XMGlobal-MT5 12
|10.00 × 2
I recommend copying my trades for a minimum of 30 days
Minimum Deposit: $500
Platform: Metatrader 5
1. Invest only those funds that you are ready to lose. There is no guarantee for future results by subscribing to the signal you take all the risks.
2. If you cannot handle the pressure of drawdown, then this signal is not for you.
3. Contact telegram: @lucius6868
Thanks
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
9%
0
0
USD
USD
10K
USD
USD
107
89%
479
81%
64%
3.03
1.74
USD
USD
2%
1:30