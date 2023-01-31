SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / ANC HYBRID PRO
Tran Le Phuong

ANC HYBRID PRO

Tran Le Phuong
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
153 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2022 16%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:30
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 604
Profit Trade:
1 220 (76.05%)
Loss Trade:
384 (23.94%)
Best Trade:
269.81 USD
Worst Trade:
-75.39 USD
Profitto lordo:
4 621.52 USD (196 697 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 705.51 USD (133 474 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
33 (55.01 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
321.24 USD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.12
Attività di trading:
77.09%
Massimo carico di deposito:
35.85%
Ultimo trade:
17 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
6.29
Long Trade:
778 (48.50%)
Short Trade:
826 (51.50%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.71
Profitto previsto:
1.19 USD
Profitto medio:
3.79 USD
Perdita media:
-7.05 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-291.12 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-291.12 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
0.18%
Previsione annuale:
2.30%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
66.97 USD
Massimale:
304.70 USD (2.72%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.37% (138.23 USD)
Per equità:
5.60% (564.45 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 608
NZDCAD 532
AUDNZD 464
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 773
NZDCAD 664
AUDNZD 481
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 31K
NZDCAD 22K
AUDNZD 10K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +269.81 USD
Worst Trade: -75 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +55.01 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -291.12 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
2.09 × 280
RoboForex-ECN
2.11 × 178
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.11 × 322
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.16 × 45
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.07 × 29
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.25 × 75
Exness-MT5Real7
4.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
4.45 × 20
Exness-MT5Real6
5.00 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
5.13 × 71
UnitedSecurities-Server
5.13 × 23
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.85 × 274
Exness-MT5Real23
5.87 × 15
AdmiralsGroup-Live
6.00 × 2
GMI3-Real
7.21 × 28
Exness-MT5Real11
8.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
8.00 × 113
Ava-Real 1-MT5
8.77 × 230
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
9.29 × 45
12 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

Welcome to ANC HYBRID PRO Signal:

I'm currently trading with Neo Invest and they funded 400,000$ for this system:

  • 100% automated trading with DCA, currency pairs: AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD
  • Backtest 2017-2023: fund $10,000, max EDD 5.20%.
  • 1st volume 0.02 and stop loss when max dd reach 15% on initial balance ($10.000), close all order by Trader guard.

Minimum account balance for safe trading is 2000$ with 1:500 leverage.

If you have less capital to trade, you can alternatively use a cent account with as little as 20$ starting balance.

If you are willing to take moderate risk, you can start with 1000$ account balance or 10$ on a cent account.

The system is not sensitive to spread and slippage. Please read Description of each my signal before comment.

My signal work best with these brokers: IC Markets, Exness,...

You can read this article how to subscribe signals--> https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

Thank you.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.07.11 04:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.08 15:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:30 - 1:500
2025.04.14 02:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.09 14:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.05 13:19
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:30 - 1:500
2025.02.18 14:04
No swaps are charged
2025.02.18 14:04
No swaps are charged
2025.02.13 09:54
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.01.11 11:37
No swaps are charged
2025.01.11 11:37
No swaps are charged
2025.01.10 12:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.08 09:19
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.12.22 20:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.26 14:28
No swaps are charged
2024.11.26 14:28
No swaps are charged
2024.11.25 06:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.10.21 09:41
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:30 - 1:500
2024.07.28 23:33
No swaps are charged
2024.07.28 23:33
No swaps are charged
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
ANC HYBRID PRO
30USD al mese
16%
0
0
USD
20K
USD
153
94%
1 604
76%
77%
1.70
1.19
USD
6%
1:30
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.