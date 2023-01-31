- Croissance
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|606
|NZDCAD
|532
|AUDNZD
|464
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|771
|NZDCAD
|664
|AUDNZD
|481
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|31K
|NZDCAD
|22K
|AUDNZD
|10K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|1.00 × 2
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.09 × 280
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.11 × 322
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.15 × 175
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|2.16 × 45
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.07 × 29
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|3.25 × 75
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|4.00 × 1
|
Earnex-Trade
|4.45 × 20
|
OxSecurities-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|5.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live
|5.13 × 71
|
UnitedSecurities-Server
|5.13 × 23
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.86 × 271
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|5.87 × 15
|
GMI3-Real
|7.21 × 28
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|8.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|8.00 × 113
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|8.77 × 227
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|9.29 × 45
Welcome to ANC HYBRID PRO Signal:
I'm currently trading with Neo Invest and they funded 400,000$ for this system:
- 100% automated trading with DCA, currency pairs: AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD
- Backtest 2017-2023: fund $10,000, max EDD 5.20%.
- 1st volume 0.02 and stop loss when max dd reach 15% on initial balance ($10.000), close all order by Trader guard.
Minimum account balance for safe trading is 2000$ with 1:500 leverage.
If you have less capital to trade, you can alternatively use a cent account with as little as 20$ starting balance.
If you are willing to take moderate risk, you can start with 1000$ account balance or 10$ on a cent account.
The system is not sensitive to spread and slippage. Please read Description of each my signal before comment.
My signal work best with these brokers: IC Markets, Exness,...
You can read this article how to subscribe signals--> https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523
Thank you.
