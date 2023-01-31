SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / ANC HYBRID PRO
Tran Le Phuong

ANC HYBRID PRO

Tran Le Phuong
0 avis
Fiabilité
153 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2022 16%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:30
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 602
Bénéfice trades:
1 219 (76.09%)
Perte trades:
383 (23.91%)
Meilleure transaction:
269.81 USD
Pire transaction:
-75.39 USD
Bénéfice brut:
4 618.07 USD (196 458 pips)
Perte brute:
-2 704.02 USD (133 370 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
33 (55.01 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
321.24 USD (2)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.12
Activité de trading:
77.09%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
35.85%
Dernier trade:
20 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
9
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
6.28
Longs trades:
776 (48.44%)
Courts trades:
826 (51.56%)
Facteur de profit:
1.71
Rendement attendu:
1.19 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
3.79 USD
Perte moyenne:
-7.06 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
7 (-291.12 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-291.12 USD (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.19%
Prévision annuelle:
2.46%
Algo trading:
94%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
66.97 USD
Maximal:
304.70 USD (2.72%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
1.37% (138.23 USD)
Par fonds propres:
5.60% (564.45 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCAD 606
NZDCAD 532
AUDNZD 464
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 771
NZDCAD 664
AUDNZD 481
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 31K
NZDCAD 22K
AUDNZD 10K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +269.81 USD
Pire transaction: -75 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 2
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +55.01 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -291.12 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 2
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
2.09 × 280
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.11 × 322
RoboForex-ECN
2.15 × 175
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.16 × 45
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.07 × 29
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.25 × 75
Exness-MT5Real7
4.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
4.45 × 20
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
5.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live
5.13 × 71
UnitedSecurities-Server
5.13 × 23
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.86 × 271
Exness-MT5Real23
5.87 × 15
GMI3-Real
7.21 × 28
Exness-MT5Real11
8.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
8.00 × 113
Ava-Real 1-MT5
8.77 × 227
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
9.29 × 45
12 plus...
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

Welcome to ANC HYBRID PRO Signal:

I'm currently trading with Neo Invest and they funded 400,000$ for this system:

  • 100% automated trading with DCA, currency pairs: AUDCAD, NZDCAD, AUDNZD
  • Backtest 2017-2023: fund $10,000, max EDD 5.20%.
  • 1st volume 0.02 and stop loss when max dd reach 15% on initial balance ($10.000), close all order by Trader guard.

Minimum account balance for safe trading is 2000$ with 1:500 leverage.

If you have less capital to trade, you can alternatively use a cent account with as little as 20$ starting balance.

If you are willing to take moderate risk, you can start with 1000$ account balance or 10$ on a cent account.

The system is not sensitive to spread and slippage. Please read Description of each my signal before comment.

My signal work best with these brokers: IC Markets, Exness,...

You can read this article how to subscribe signals--> https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

Thank you.


Aucun avis
2025.07.11 04:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.08 15:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:30 - 1:500
2025.04.14 02:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.09 14:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.05 13:19
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:30 - 1:500
2025.02.18 14:04
No swaps are charged
2025.02.18 14:04
No swaps are charged
2025.02.13 09:54
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.01.11 11:37
No swaps are charged
2025.01.11 11:37
No swaps are charged
2025.01.10 12:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.08 09:19
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.12.22 20:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.26 14:28
No swaps are charged
2024.11.26 14:28
No swaps are charged
2024.11.25 06:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.10.21 09:41
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:30 - 1:500
2024.07.28 23:33
No swaps are charged
2024.07.28 23:33
No swaps are charged
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
ANC HYBRID PRO
30 USD par mois
16%
0
0
USD
20K
USD
153
94%
1 602
76%
77%
1.70
1.19
USD
6%
1:30
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.