RVPH: Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc

0.27 USD 0.15 (35.71%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio RVPH ha avuto una variazione del -35.71% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.25 e ad un massimo di 0.27.

Segui le dinamiche di Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
0.25 0.27
Intervallo Annuale
0.25 4.28
Chiusura Precedente
0.42
Apertura
0.27
Bid
0.27
Ask
0.57
Minimo
0.25
Massimo
0.27
Volume
13.211 K
Variazione giornaliera
-35.71%
Variazione Mensile
-40.00%
Variazione Semestrale
-71.28%
Variazione Annuale
-81.88%
