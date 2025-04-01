Valute / RVPH
RVPH: Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc
0.27 USD 0.15 (35.71%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RVPH ha avuto una variazione del -35.71% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.25 e ad un massimo di 0.27.
Segui le dinamiche di Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
RVPH News
Intervallo Giornaliero
0.25 0.27
Intervallo Annuale
0.25 4.28
- Chiusura Precedente
- 0.42
- Apertura
- 0.27
- Bid
- 0.27
- Ask
- 0.57
- Minimo
- 0.25
- Massimo
- 0.27
- Volume
- 13.211 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -35.71%
- Variazione Mensile
- -40.00%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -71.28%
- Variazione Annuale
- -81.88%
21 settembre, domenica