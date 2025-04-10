QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / AGNCM
Tornare a Azioni

AGNCM: AGNC Investment Corp - Depositary Shares rep 6.875% Series D Fi

25.11 USD 0.02 (0.08%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AGNCM ha avuto una variazione del -0.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.06 e ad un massimo di 25.15.

Segui le dinamiche di AGNC Investment Corp - Depositary Shares rep 6.875% Series D Fi. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AGNCM News

Intervallo Giornaliero
25.06 25.15
Intervallo Annuale
23.01 25.58
Chiusura Precedente
25.13
Apertura
25.13
Bid
25.11
Ask
25.41
Minimo
25.06
Massimo
25.15
Volume
19
Variazione giornaliera
-0.08%
Variazione Mensile
-0.48%
Variazione Semestrale
1.25%
Variazione Annuale
0.16%
20 settembre, sabato