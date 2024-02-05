🧠 The BeeKeeper EA – Intelligent Market Scalper with Dynamic Trade Logic





💡 Overview

BeeKeeper is a next-generation automated trading system designed for precision, adaptability, and consistent performance across multiple market conditions.

BeeKeeper integrates advanced technical logic with real-time position analysis to make smart entry and exit decisions — dynamically adapting to volatility, trend shifts, and recovery phases.

Whether you’re a short-term scalper or mid-term trend rider, MetaMinds manages risk, profit targets, and trailing stops with surgical accuracy.

⚙️ Core Features

✅ Adaptive Trade Intelligence

The built-in Engine continuously monitors live market conditions and triggers entries only when technical alignment and price deviation thresholds are met.

✅ Multi-Layer Recovery System

Automatically manages drawdowns using step-based incremental logic. It increases position sizes strategically during retracements for faster recovery.

✅ Dynamic Trailing Stop Logic

Automatically tightens stop losses once positions enter profit zones, ensuring maximum profit retention while minimizing reversal losses.

✅ Dual Directional Trading

Independent trade logic for Buy and Sell positions allows BeeKeeper to hedge intelligently or switch bias dynamically based on EMA (Exponential Moving Average) and price confirmation.

✅ Auto Close-on-Target System

Once total account profit reaches your set recovery target, the EA instantly closes all positions, locking in profits and resetting for the next cycle.

✅ Safety Layers & Smart Control

Built-in margin checks prevent over-leveraging

Symbol validation before trading

Adjustable trade frequency and lot scaling

🧩 Technical Highlights

Entry Logic:

Uses EMA crossover & price deviation to determine Buy/Sell conditions.

Position Management: Scalable position sizing via incremental multipliers Recovery Take-Profit system Auto trailing stop

Trade Validation:

Ensures margin, volume, and symbol integrity before each trade.

Comprehensive Reporting:

Generates a detailed Backtest Report (CSV) automatically after each test session for strategy performance tracking.

🔐 Safety and Stability

BeeKeeper is coded with strict MQL5 standards, ensuring low-latency execution, multi-symbol compatibility, and error handling.

It uses the CTrade class for reliable order execution with full margin validation and precision volume checks.





🧠 Summary BeeKeeper combines smart logic, adaptive scaling, and disciplined money management — delivering a trading experience that’s both profitable and protective. “Trade with intelligence, not emotion — let BeeKeeper do the thinking.”





