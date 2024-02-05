The BeeKeeper EA

🧠 The BeeKeeper EA – Intelligent Market Scalper with Dynamic Trade Logic


💡 Overview

BeeKeeper is a next-generation automated trading system designed for precision, adaptability, and consistent performance across multiple market conditions.
BeeKeeper integrates advanced technical logic with real-time position analysis to make smart entry and exit decisions — dynamically adapting to volatility, trend shifts, and recovery phases.

Whether you’re a short-term scalper or mid-term trend rider, MetaMinds manages risk, profit targets, and trailing stops with surgical accuracy.

⚙️ Core Features

Adaptive Trade Intelligence
The built-in Engine continuously monitors live market conditions and triggers entries only when technical alignment and price deviation thresholds are met.

Multi-Layer Recovery System
Automatically manages drawdowns using step-based incremental logic. It increases position sizes strategically during retracements for faster recovery.

Dynamic Trailing Stop Logic
Automatically tightens stop losses once positions enter profit zones, ensuring maximum profit retention while minimizing reversal losses.

Dual Directional Trading
Independent trade logic for Buy and Sell positions allows BeeKeeper to hedge intelligently or switch bias dynamically based on EMA (Exponential Moving Average) and price confirmation.

Auto Close-on-Target System
Once total account profit reaches your set recovery target, the EA instantly closes all positions, locking in profits and resetting for the next cycle.

Safety Layers & Smart Control

  • Built-in margin checks prevent over-leveraging

  • Symbol validation before trading

  • Adjustable trade frequency and lot scaling

🧩 Technical Highlights

  • Entry Logic:
    Uses EMA crossover & price deviation to determine Buy/Sell conditions.

  • Position Management:

    • Scalable position sizing via incremental multipliers

    • Recovery Take-Profit system

    • Auto trailing stop

  • Trade Validation:
    Ensures margin, volume, and symbol integrity before each trade.

  • Comprehensive Reporting:
    Generates a detailed Backtest Report (CSV) automatically after each test session for strategy performance tracking.

🔐 Safety and Stability

BeeKeeper is coded with strict MQL5 standards, ensuring low-latency execution, multi-symbol compatibility, and error handling.
It uses the CTrade class for reliable order execution with full margin validation and precision volume checks.


🧠 Summary

BeeKeeper combines smart logic, adaptive scaling, and disciplined money management — delivering a trading experience that’s both profitable and protective.

“Trade with intelligence, not emotion — let BeeKeeper do the thinking.”





