Matrix Balance

This section presents functions that improve the numerical stability and accuracy of eigenvalue computations by transforming general matrices into balanced forms. Balancing a matrix involves permuting and scaling its rows and columns to reduce its norm and isolate eigenvalues, which can significantly enhance the performance of subsequent algorithms.

These functions are particularly important in preparing matrices for efficient and accurate eigenvalue and Schur decomposition computations. The use of LAPACK functions ensures robust and high-performance linear algebra operations.