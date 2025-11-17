- Croissance
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "FBS-Real-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Limitreversal EA
Hello, traders!
I am "Limitreversal,",
The latest addition to the Limitreversal Smart Trading System family, with exceptional capabilities.
My specialties? AUD/CAD, CAD/NZD, NZD/CAD. Correct,
I trade the AUD/CAD, CAD/NZD, and NZD/CAD pairs with precision and confidence,
Delivering unparalleled trading opportunities for you in the dazzling foreign exchange market.
Let me prove that I am the most advanced intelligent trading system for currency transactions to date.
Discounted price. On-site performance reaches 100%, price increases by $1,000. Final price is $9,800
Live Performance, Click Here:https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/146378?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page
Recommended time frame: M15
Features:
A single chart setup: You only need one chart to trade all symbols
Supports multiple currency pairs
Reliable backtesting and on-site performance
No need to adjust for GMT
Usage is very simple: Just read the following 3 instructions
much cheaper than existing high-quality alternatives
How to Install
EA must be attached only to an M15 chart, and it is recommended to use AUDCAD
If your broker uses a suffix (e.g., AUDCAD.a), you should update the name in the symbol parameter
Use only the recommended currency pairs. No .set files are required, as all settings are stored internally within the EA.
Request
This EA is not sensitive to spreads and slippage. However, I recommend using an excellent ECN broker
EA should run continuously on the VPS
My suggestion: For a $5,000 account, you can opt for a fixed position size of 0.01 lots with a leverage ratio of 1:100. It's advisable to maintain low exposure to minimize the risk of significant capital drawdown.
Core mechanism
Parameters are optimized using technical analysis models and statistical methods, such as combining moving averages (MA) and the RSI indicator. A buy signal is triggered when the short-term moving average crosses above the long-term moving average and the RSI falls below 30, while a sell signal is triggered under the opposite conditions.
Operation process
Signal Generation: Generate buy and sell signals based on real-time market data;
Risk Management: Determine positions in conjunction with the capital management module;
Execution Control: Complete transactions quickly via API interfaces, requiring network latency below 100 milliseconds.
Recommended Brokers: IC MARKETS and IC TRADING or brokers offering ECN/RAW/LOW spread types
