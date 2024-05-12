Torth is the Sindarin (Tolkien elvish language) word for control and stewardship





Symbol - XAUUSD

This strategy uses a trend monitor which is updated every 3 months, more if needed. It will also been run as 3 (currently 2) different modules which can be switched on and off individually as needed for maintenance and optimisation.

All positions across all modules have a Stop Loss Level (SL) and also use Trailing stop levels (if beneficial) as well as immediate auto closing should the trend reverse (Module 1 only), securing profit made or limiting losses depending on which situation.

As this uses SL there will be times of drawdown, this can't be avoided. The point is to limit this and recover, which Torth does.





All modules are configured for reasonable risk vs reward with some focusing on accuracy, allowing for the use of higher lot sizes rather than amount of deals. Backtests show that any losses are fully recovered by the end of 2 weeks!









Module 1 - The Vanguard (Now available)





This strategy monitors the trend across the 5M timeframe and will place positions of 0.01 per ~$1300 following the trend with Take Profit levels (TPs) based on the backtests. Trades only during the day.

Recently added a secondary component that focuses on a couple of hours in the mid afternoon (around 2:30pm GMT) that places 9 separate positions with profit tracking for each individual part that total at 5% risk (balance permitting based on SL set). Tuned for high accuracy and with a built in recovery feature. Recovery feature has resulted in a 30% drawdown once (recovered in 1.5 months) in 2.5 years. The amount of profit it has made vs the amount lost over that time, even accounting for the 30% loss is no contest compared to reducing the risk.



Lot size will be reviewed as balance increases, with a focus on reducing drawdown to around 10% while still allowing for liveable profits over time.









Module 2 - The Tactician (Now available)





This module focuses on placing slightly larger scaled risk positions on the 1H chart with a TP and SL, the focus is to allow monitoring price movements across different timeframes to increase likelihood of scoring a hit resulting in a larger profit to hopefully help cover any losses from Vanguard and likely give it some more speed. This has achieved several billion at 30% max drawdown over 10 years on backtest results.





Due to the nature of this, the lot size will be tuned as balance increases with a heavy focus on reducing drawdown over time, aiming for around 10% max. Resulting in a nice extra profit with minimal risk.









Module 3 - The Rogue (Removed for now)





This module only trades at night and searches for deals across several symbols (XAU vs USD, EUR, AUD) based on the market's tendency to return to average daily values. It will adapt the TP to how the current trend is performing and grabs a few wins whilst the other modules are sleeping.



