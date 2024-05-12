- Croissance
Trades:
3 445
Bénéfice trades:
2 792 (81.04%)
Perte trades:
653 (18.96%)
Meilleure transaction:
1 480.25 GBP
Pire transaction:
-2 566.18 GBP
Bénéfice brut:
78 468.87 GBP (493 364 pips)
Perte brute:
-70 859.63 GBP (435 434 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
73 (562.57 GBP)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
3 612.38 GBP (34)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.03
Activité de trading:
17.58%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
59.02%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
54
Temps de détention moyen:
40 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
0.72
Longs trades:
1 949 (56.57%)
Courts trades:
1 496 (43.43%)
Facteur de profit:
1.11
Rendement attendu:
2.21 GBP
Bénéfice moyen:
28.10 GBP
Perte moyenne:
-108.51 GBP
Pertes consécutives maximales:
20 (-1 271.23 GBP)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-5 217.47 GBP (18)
Croissance mensuelle:
38.15%
Prévision annuelle:
462.86%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
270.86 GBP
Maximal:
10 499.01 GBP (66.88%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
56.08% (10 498.27 GBP)
Par fonds propres:
17.93% (2 026.68 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|3340
|XAUAUD+
|64
|XAUEUR+
|41
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|9.7K
|XAUAUD+
|327
|XAUEUR+
|-245
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|65K
|XAUAUD+
|167
|XAUEUR+
|-6.8K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1 480.25 GBP
Pire transaction: -2 566 GBP
Gains consécutifs maximales: 34
Pertes consécutives maximales: 18
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +562.57 GBP
Perte consécutive maximale: -1 271.23 GBP
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VantageInternational-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
Torth is the Sindarin (Tolkien elvish language) word for control and stewardship
Symbol - XAUUSD
This strategy uses a trend monitor which is updated every 3 months, more if needed. It will also been run as 3 (currently 2) different modules which can be switched on and off individually as needed for maintenance and optimisation.
All positions across all modules have a Stop Loss Level (SL) and also use Trailing stop levels (if beneficial) as well as immediate auto closing should the trend reverse (Module 1 only), securing profit made or limiting losses depending on which situation.
As this uses SL there will be times of drawdown, this can't be avoided. The point is to limit this and recover, which Torth does.
All modules are configured for reasonable risk vs reward with some focusing on accuracy, allowing for the use of higher lot sizes rather than amount of deals. Backtests show that any losses are fully recovered by the end of 2 weeks!
Module 1 - The Vanguard (Now available)
This strategy monitors the trend across the 5M timeframe and will place positions of 0.01 per ~$1300 following the trend with Take Profit levels (TPs) based on the backtests. Trades only during the day.
Recently added a secondary component that focuses on a couple of hours in the mid afternoon (around 2:30pm GMT) that places 9 separate positions with profit tracking for each individual part that total at 5% risk (balance permitting based on SL set). Tuned for high accuracy and with a built in recovery feature. Recovery feature has resulted in a 30% drawdown once (recovered in 1.5 months) in 2.5 years. The amount of profit it has made vs the amount lost over that time, even accounting for the 30% loss is no contest compared to reducing the risk.
Lot size will be reviewed as balance increases, with a focus on reducing drawdown to around 10% while still allowing for liveable profits over time.
Lot size will be reviewed as balance increases, with a focus on reducing drawdown to around 10% while still allowing for liveable profits over time.
Module 2 - The Tactician (Now available)
This module focuses on placing slightly larger scaled risk positions on the 1H chart with a TP and SL, the focus is to allow monitoring price movements across different timeframes to increase likelihood of scoring a hit resulting in a larger profit to hopefully help cover any losses from Vanguard and likely give it some more speed. This has achieved several billion at 30% max drawdown over 10 years on backtest results.
Due to the nature of this, the lot size will be tuned as balance increases with a heavy focus on reducing drawdown over time, aiming for around 10% max. Resulting in a nice extra profit with minimal risk.
Module 3 - The Rogue (Removed for now)
This module only trades at night and searches for deals across several symbols (XAU vs USD, EUR, AUD) based on the market's tendency to return to average daily values. It will adapt the TP to how the current trend is performing and grabs a few wins whilst the other modules are sleeping.
