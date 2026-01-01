Mobile Trading in MetaTrader 5

Mobile trading with MetaTrader 5 - is trading in the financial markets (Forex, Stock, Futures and CFD) from anywhere, anytime using your mobile device. Having a smartphone or tablet with MetaTrader 5 installed, you will always be aware of the financial news and will always be able to trade. All the features of the MetaTrader 5 trading platform are literally in your hand!

Mobile trading with MetaTrader 5 is your daily assistant and an irreplaceable working tool. Stay mobile, trade in financial markets, get trade information and analyze it 24 hours a day with MetaTrader 5. You are a trader with an iOS or Android powered smartphone or tablet always at hand? Then MetaTrader 5 mobile terminal is the most versatile and convenient tool that will provide you with everything you need to trade in the financial markets!





MetaTrader 5 for iOS (iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch)

MetaTrader 5 for iPhone allows you to connect to a trade server, get currency quotes, trade in the financial markets and view the history of your trade operations. Full-fledged trading platform which is not inferior to the trading capabilities of the PC version is at your disposal. Buying and selling assets, placing stop orders, changing volume of positions, working with pending orders, market analysis and technical indicators - all these features are now available in MetaTrader 5 for iPhone.

Interactive charts is one of the most important features of MetaTrader 5 for iPhone. You can not only scale and scroll them, but also switch between periods - from M1 to D1.

Technical analysis support for mobile trading is another important feature of the MetaTrader 5 iPhone trading platform. MetaTrader 5 iPhone supports 30 most popular technical indicators. You can open up to 10 windows with indicators simultaneously. In addition to this, you can apply indicator not only to the main chart window, but also to window with other indicators. Even more - there is support for push notifications from PC version of the client terminal, as well as from MQL5 community services.

MetaTrader 4 for iOS allows users to chat with any registered MQL5.com member. Specify the desired user's login in a message recipient's section to send a message directly to this user's mobile device.

MetaTrader 5 for iPhone is available free of charge. To start working with the program, just download MetaTrader 5 for iPhone in AppStore and run it. After that, you will only have to open an account by seleceting your broker from the list. That's it! No further action is needed.

Note: the application works on the iPhone 3G/3GS/4, iPod Touch and iPad devices running iOS 4.0 and above. The MetaTrader 5 for iPhone requires a cellular connection or Wi-Fi.

Download MetaTrader 5 for iPhone and see it.





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MetaTrader 5 for Android

Mobile trading with MetaTrader 5 for Android is an opportunity to trade in Forex and Stock markets using Android OS powered smartphones and tablets. Wherever you are, you can control your trading account, view the history of trade operations, analyze financial markets using charts and technical indicators, and most importantly - trade in the financial markets.

MetaTrader 5 for Android is available free of charge. To start working with the program, just download MetaTrader 5 for Android in Google Play and run it. After that, you will only have to open an account by seleceting your broker from the list. That's it! Financial markets are at your finger tips!

In MetaTrader 5 Android you can receive real-time quotes of financial instruments, make trade operations using the full set of trading orders and various execution modes. In addition, you have access to the full set of technical indicators necessary for the technical analysis of Stock and Forex markets: from common Moving Average to Stochastic Oscillator.

Thus, you can implement almost any trading strategy. At any time and from anywhere you can access the history of your trade operations in order to determine the profitability of your trading strategy.

Note: the MetaTrader 5 for Android can be used on a smartphone or a tablet PC powered by the Android OS 2.1 or higher. In addition, to connect to a broker's trading server, cellular or Wi-Fi connection is required.

Download MetaTrader 5 for Android and get full access to the financial markets from anywhere in the world, trade and analyze history of you trades. And it's all for free.





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