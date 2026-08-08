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JOABE BERNARDES CARMINO DOS SANTOS DIAS

One Trade Per Day

JOABE BERNARDES CARMINO DOS SANTOS DIAS
JOABE BERNARDES CARMINO DOS SANTOS DIAS

JOABE BERNARDES CARMINO DOS SANTOS DIAS

0 reviews
0 / 0 USD
0%
PepperstoneBS-MT5-Live01
1:200

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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
0
Profit Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
0.00 GBP
Worst trade:
0.00 GBP
Gross Profit:
0.00 GBP
Gross Loss:
0.00 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins:
0 (0.00 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
0.00 GBP (0)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.00
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
0.00 GBP
Average Profit:
0.00 GBP
Average Loss:
0.00 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 GBP (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 GBP
Maximal:
0.00 GBP (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 GBP)

Distribution

No data

  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +0.00 GBP
Worst trade: -0 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 0
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +0.00 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 GBP

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PepperstoneBS-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.08 01:00
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.08 01:00
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.08 01:00
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.08.08 01:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.08 01:00
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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