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Muhamad Adi Sujai

Isoku Mungiki

Muhamad Adi Sujai
Muhamad Adi Sujai

Muhamad Adi Sujai

I am the owner of the Papeda Expert Advisor
0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real24
1:500

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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3
Profit Trades:
3 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
13.43 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
21.21 USD (21 199 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (21.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
21.21 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.09
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
24 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
2 (66.67%)
Short Trades:
1 (33.33%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
7.07 USD
Average Profit:
7.07 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 21
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 21K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +13.43 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.21 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real24" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.07 22:59
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2026.08.07 22:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.07 22:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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