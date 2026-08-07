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- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
3
Profit Trades:
3 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
13.43 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
21.21 USD (21 199 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (21.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
21.21 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.09
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
24 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
2 (66.67%)
Short Trades:
1 (33.33%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
7.07 USD
Average Profit:
7.07 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|
1 2 3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|21
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|21K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +13.43 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +21.21 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real24" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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