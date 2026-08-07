SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Signal 1
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed

Gold Signal 1

Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed

Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed

3.4 (118)
6 products 2 signals 1 topic 3 comments
0 reviews
3 weeks
0 / 0 USD
0%
Exness-MT5Real32
1:200

Subscription will be enabled when trading starts

To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
13
Profit Trades:
13 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
18.97 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
79.27 USD (79 276 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (79.27 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
79.27 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.79
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
7 (53.85%)
Short Trades:
6 (46.15%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
6.10 USD
Average Profit:
6.10 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
158.54%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 13
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 79
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 79K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +18.97 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +79.27 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real32" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.07 10:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.07 10:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register