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Febry Tri Viantono

CUAN DIGGER

Febry Tri Viantono
Febry Tri Viantono

Febry Tri Viantono

0 reviews
55 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 -27%
Exness-MT5Real38
1:500

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  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
261
Profit Trades:
148 (56.70%)
Loss Trades:
113 (43.30%)
Best trade:
245.25 USD
Worst trade:
-170.78 USD
Gross Profit:
1 515.01 USD (1 255 330 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 050.72 USD (761 656 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (66.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
492.13 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
4.29%
Max deposit load:
5.08%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.64
Long Trades:
136 (52.11%)
Short Trades:
125 (47.89%)
Profit Factor:
1.44
Expected Payoff:
1.78 USD
Average Profit:
10.24 USD
Average Loss:
-9.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-50.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-282.42 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-6.09%
Annual Forecast:
-73.87%
Algo trading:
47%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
98.74 USD
Maximal:
282.42 USD (39.68%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.89% (114.06 USD)
By Equity:
2.94% (5.17 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 179
EURUSDm 44
GBPUSDm 38
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 523
EURUSDm -36
GBPUSDm -23
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 496K
EURUSDm -1.8K
GBPUSDm -1K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +245.25 USD
Worst trade: -171 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +66.42 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -50.83 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real38" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

20 years algo backtest, with normative methode!

Combine strategy around GU and GC! Build for very longterm investment in CFD markets

Normative methode ✅

Normative TP and SL ✅️

Backtesting strategy ✅️

Longterm strategy ✅️

Grid, Layering, Martiangle strategy ❌


Just run and enjoy your daily activity, without thinking about your account trading!

You can see many fast growth account but with dangerous strategy, but you can't get calmness in your life!

This strategy build for REAL TRADER with reality transaction in markets!

Very safe strategy and make your life calmness.


Minimum balance 100$ with 0.01 lot, more than it you can adjust with your balance and risk!

No reviews
2026.08.06 05:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.06 05:01
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.06 05:01
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.05 20:59
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.08.05 20:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.05 20:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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