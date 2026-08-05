20 years algo backtest, with normative methode!

Combine strategy around GU and GC! Build for very longterm investment in CFD markets

Normative methode ✅

Normative TP and SL ✅️

Backtesting strategy ✅️

Longterm strategy ✅️

Grid, Layering, Martiangle strategy ❌





Just run and enjoy your daily activity, without thinking about your account trading!

You can see many fast growth account but with dangerous strategy, but you can't get calmness in your life!

This strategy build for REAL TRADER with reality transaction in markets!

Very safe strategy and make your life calmness.





Minimum balance 100$ with 0.01 lot, more than it you can adjust with your balance and risk!