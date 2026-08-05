The signal is temporarily disabled for new subscriptions
- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|179
|EURUSDm
|44
|GBPUSDm
|38
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|523
|EURUSDm
|-36
|GBPUSDm
|-23
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|496K
|EURUSDm
|-1.8K
|GBPUSDm
|-1K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real38" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
20 years algo backtest, with normative methode!
Combine strategy around GU and GC! Build for very longterm investment in CFD markets
Normative methode ✅
Normative TP and SL ✅️
Backtesting strategy ✅️
Longterm strategy ✅️
Grid, Layering, Martiangle strategy ❌
Just run and enjoy your daily activity, without thinking about your account trading!
You can see many fast growth account but with dangerous strategy, but you can't get calmness in your life!
This strategy build for REAL TRADER with reality transaction in markets!
Very safe strategy and make your life calmness.
Minimum balance 100$ with 0.01 lot, more than it you can adjust with your balance and risk!