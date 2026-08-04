- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
29
Profit Trades:
26 (89.65%)
Loss Trades:
3 (10.34%)
Best trade:
61.44 USD
Worst trade:
-254.60 USD
Gross Profit:
429.58 USD (2 901 pips)
Gross Loss:
-365.86 USD (2 009 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (371.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
371.41 USD (22)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
9.82%
Max deposit load:
6.19%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.22
Long Trades:
16 (55.17%)
Short Trades:
13 (44.83%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
2.20 USD
Average Profit:
16.52 USD
Average Loss:
-121.95 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-254.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-254.60 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
1.52%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
39.50 USD
Maximal:
292.36 USD (5.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.75% (292.36 USD)
By Equity:
3.67% (284.74 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD#
|24
|CADCHF#
|5
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD#
|36
|CADCHF#
|28
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD#
|409
|CADCHF#
|483
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +61.44 USD
Worst trade: -255 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 22
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +371.41 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -254.60 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RSFinance-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) - Safe and Steady towards FIRE.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
USD
7.5K
USD
USD
2
100%
29
89%
10%
1.17
2.20
USD
USD
4%
1:500