The signal is temporarily disabled for new subscriptions
- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
27
Profit Trades:
18 (66.66%)
Loss Trades:
9 (33.33%)
Best trade:
15.46 USD
Worst trade:
-19.40 USD
Gross Profit:
74.37 USD (4 729 pips)
Gross Loss:
-61.53 USD (3 475 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (28.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
28.64 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
5.45%
Max deposit load:
125.38%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
27
Avg holding time:
11 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.29
Long Trades:
18 (66.67%)
Short Trades:
9 (33.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
0.48 USD
Average Profit:
4.13 USD
Average Loss:
-6.84 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-43.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-43.76 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
6.42%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
27.68 USD
Maximal:
43.76 USD (20.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.25% (43.76 USD)
By Equity:
39.22% (79.68 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|27
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|13
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.3K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +15.46 USD
Worst trade: -19 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +28.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -43.76 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EightcapGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No reviews