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- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
233
Profit Trades:
128 (54.93%)
Loss Trades:
105 (45.06%)
Best trade:
63.47 USD
Worst trade:
-28.60 USD
Gross Profit:
961.16 USD (3 083 433 pips)
Gross Loss:
-715.38 USD (2 189 418 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (43.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
125.40 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
4.46%
Max deposit load:
4.20%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
58
Avg holding time:
4 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.72
Long Trades:
121 (51.93%)
Short Trades:
112 (48.07%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
1.05 USD
Average Profit:
7.51 USD
Average Loss:
-6.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-41.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-48.51 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
49.16%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
22.85 USD
Maximal:
142.88 USD (21.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.44% (142.88 USD)
By Equity:
1.22% (7.34 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|#BTCUSDr
|98
|#ETHUSDr
|71
|XAUUSDr
|64
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|#BTCUSDr
|89
|#ETHUSDr
|-92
|XAUUSDr
|250
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|#BTCUSDr
|934K
|#ETHUSDr
|-46K
|XAUUSDr
|5.7K
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +63.47 USD
Worst trade: -29 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +43.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -41.61 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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