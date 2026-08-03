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Setiawan Dhamma Tanjaya

MEGA INVESTMENT

Setiawan Dhamma Tanjaya
Setiawan Dhamma Tanjaya

Setiawan Dhamma Tanjaya

0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2026 49%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5
1:500

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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
233
Profit Trades:
128 (54.93%)
Loss Trades:
105 (45.06%)
Best trade:
63.47 USD
Worst trade:
-28.60 USD
Gross Profit:
961.16 USD (3 083 433 pips)
Gross Loss:
-715.38 USD (2 189 418 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (43.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
125.40 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
4.46%
Max deposit load:
4.20%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
58
Avg holding time:
4 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.72
Long Trades:
121 (51.93%)
Short Trades:
112 (48.07%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
1.05 USD
Average Profit:
7.51 USD
Average Loss:
-6.81 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-41.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-48.51 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
49.16%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
22.85 USD
Maximal:
142.88 USD (21.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.44% (142.88 USD)
By Equity:
1.22% (7.34 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
#BTCUSDr 98
#ETHUSDr 71
XAUUSDr 64
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
#BTCUSDr 89
#ETHUSDr -92
XAUUSDr 250
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
#BTCUSDr 934K
#ETHUSDr -46K
XAUUSDr 5.7K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +63.47 USD
Worst trade: -29 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +43.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -41.61 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.05 07:54
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.05 04:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.05 03:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.05 02:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.04 23:52
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.03 05:04
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.08.03 05:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
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