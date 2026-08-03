SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / First Prudent HW
Ade Triani Mujiya Sari

First Prudent HW

Ade Triani Mujiya Sari
Ade Triani Mujiya Sari

Ade Triani Mujiya Sari

0 reviews
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -19%
Headway-Real
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
73
Profit Trades:
61 (83.56%)
Loss Trades:
12 (16.44%)
Best trade:
2.55 USD
Worst trade:
-5.89 USD
Gross Profit:
30.75 USD (3 052 pips)
Gross Loss:
-36.51 USD (3 645 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (8.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8.75 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
74.38%
Max deposit load:
83.87%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
77
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.31
Long Trades:
23 (31.51%)
Short Trades:
50 (68.49%)
Profit Factor:
0.84
Expected Payoff:
-0.08 USD
Average Profit:
0.50 USD
Average Loss:
-3.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-16.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-16.73 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-19.20%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.76 USD
Maximal:
18.43 USD (43.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.19% (18.43 USD)
By Equity:
34.32% (8.32 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 62
XAUUSD 11
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 13
XAUUSD -18
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 1.2K
XAUUSD -1.8K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2.55 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.73 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
InstaFinance-UK.com
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
CPTMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 16
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-6
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
InstaFinance-Europe.com
0.00 × 1
ECMarkets-Live02
0.82 × 114
FPMarketsLtd-Live5
3.22 × 107
ICMarketsSC-Live16
3.25 × 8
TradingProInternational-Live 2
3.33 × 106
FBS-Real-2
3.91 × 202
FPTradingLLC-Live4
4.07 × 54
Pepperstone-Edge01
4.91 × 171
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
ZAIXLtd-Live
5.40 × 532
ICMarketsSC-Live23
6.00 × 1
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
TradingProInternational-Live
7.50 × 54
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
7.87 × 84
14 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.04 04:45
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.03 03:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.03 03:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
First Prudent HW
30 USD per month
-19%
0
0
USD
24
USD
1
100%
73
83%
74%
0.84
-0.08
USD
43%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.