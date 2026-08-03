- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
73
Profit Trades:
61 (83.56%)
Loss Trades:
12 (16.44%)
Best trade:
2.55 USD
Worst trade:
-5.89 USD
Gross Profit:
30.75 USD (3 052 pips)
Gross Loss:
-36.51 USD (3 645 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (8.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8.75 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
74.38%
Max deposit load:
83.87%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
77
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.31
Long Trades:
23 (31.51%)
Short Trades:
50 (68.49%)
Profit Factor:
0.84
Expected Payoff:
-0.08 USD
Average Profit:
0.50 USD
Average Loss:
-3.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-16.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-16.73 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-19.20%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.76 USD
Maximal:
18.43 USD (43.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
43.19% (18.43 USD)
By Equity:
34.32% (8.32 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|62
|XAUUSD
|11
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|13
|XAUUSD
|-18
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|1.2K
|XAUUSD
|-1.8K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2.55 USD
Worst trade: -6 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.73 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaFinance-UK.com
|0.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
CPTMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ProCent-6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
InstaFinance-Europe.com
|0.00 × 1
|
ECMarkets-Live02
|0.82 × 114
|
FPMarketsLtd-Live5
|3.22 × 107
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|3.25 × 8
|
TradingProInternational-Live 2
|3.33 × 106
|
FBS-Real-2
|3.91 × 202
|
FPTradingLLC-Live4
|4.07 × 54
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|4.91 × 171
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
ZAIXLtd-Live
|5.40 × 532
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|6.00 × 1
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|7.50 × 54
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|7.87 × 84
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-19%
0
0
USD
USD
24
USD
USD
1
100%
73
83%
74%
0.84
-0.08
USD
USD
43%
1:500