- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
614
Profit Trades:
475 (77.36%)
Loss Trades:
139 (22.64%)
Best trade:
150.18 SGD
Worst trade:
-55.03 SGD
Gross Profit:
4 836.32 SGD (190 862 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 156.16 SGD (33 201 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
38 (250.20 SGD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
250.20 SGD (38)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.39
Trading activity:
77.85%
Max deposit load:
0.61%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
23.55
Long Trades:
312 (50.81%)
Short Trades:
302 (49.19%)
Profit Factor:
4.18
Expected Payoff:
5.99 SGD
Average Profit:
10.18 SGD
Average Loss:
-8.32 SGD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-156.26 SGD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-156.26 SGD (5)
Monthly growth:
9.26%
Annual Forecast:
112.31%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
15.15 SGD
Maximal:
156.26 SGD (3.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.45% (156.26 SGD)
By Equity:
0.79% (16.51 SGD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|612
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|2.9K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|59K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +150.18 SGD
Worst trade: -55 SGD
Maximum consecutive wins: 38
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +250.20 SGD
Maximal consecutive loss: -156.26 SGD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|0.00 × 4
|
VTMarkets-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.27 × 11
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.38 × 29
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.67 × 6
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.80 × 71
|
Headway-Real
|1.00 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|1.29 × 21
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.63 × 8
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.80 × 5
|
itexsys-Platform
|2.04 × 24
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.67 × 27
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.67 × 641
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.73 × 1456
|
FPMarkets-Live
|2.75 × 83
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|3.00 × 1
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|3.50 × 4
|
Tickmill-Live
|3.54 × 57
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|3.66 × 313
|
Darwinex-Live
|4.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|4.45 × 40
|
Coinexx-Live
|4.45 × 11
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|4.79 × 19
Apex Precision
Apex Precision is a disciplined algorithmic trading signal designed to deliver consistent long-term growth through strict risk management and high-quality trade selection.
Strategy
Fully automated trading
Focuses on high-probability market opportunities
Trades only when predefined conditions are met
Emphasizes capital preservation over excessive risk
Risk Management
Every trade is protected with predefined risk controls.
No emotional or discretionary trading.
Recommended Deposit
Minimum: USD 2,000
Recommended: USD 5,000 or more for better risk distribution.
Recommended Settings
VPS recommended for uninterrupted execution.
Use a low-spread ECN/Raw account for the best results.
Disclaimer
Trading in the financial markets involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please invest only funds you can afford to risk.
Thank you for choosing Apex Precision.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
226%
0
0
USD
USD
2.1K
SGD
SGD
96
91%
614
77%
78%
4.18
5.99
SGD
SGD
7%
1:500