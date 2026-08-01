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Guad Bibar

Calculated Edge

Guad Bibar
Guad Bibar

Guad Bibar

  • Founder & MQL4/MQL5 Developer at  Quantum Labs
  • Israel
  • 1283
5 (1)
Founder of Quantum Labs and MQL4/MQL5 developer focused on practical, configurable trading tools. I build custom Expert Advisors, indicators, utilities, dashboards, alert systems, risk controls, and trade-management logic for MetaTrader.
12 products 1 signal
0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 34%
PepperstoneKE-MT5-Live01
1:400
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
138
Profit Trades:
68 (49.27%)
Loss Trades:
70 (50.72%)
Best trade:
54.15 USD
Worst trade:
-30.18 USD
Gross Profit:
724.81 USD (38 457 pips)
Gross Loss:
-571.60 USD (28 115 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (176.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
176.36 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
2.43%
Max deposit load:
1.78%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
43
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.83
Long Trades:
84 (60.87%)
Short Trades:
54 (39.13%)
Profit Factor:
1.27
Expected Payoff:
1.11 USD
Average Profit:
10.66 USD
Average Loss:
-8.17 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-167.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-167.28 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
27.58%
Annual Forecast:
334.63%
Algo trading:
10%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
126.15 USD
Maximal:
184.35 USD (36.28%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.07% (183.32 USD)
By Equity:
0.53% (3.16 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 76
USDJPY 41
GBPUSD 4
NZDUSD 4
EURGBP 3
GBPCHF 2
EURUSD 2
GBPJPY 1
GBPCAD 1
GBPAUD 1
AUDCAD 1
AUDUSD 1
EURNZD 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 230
USDJPY -15
GBPUSD -24
NZDUSD 0
EURGBP -25
GBPCHF 6
EURUSD 2
GBPJPY -5
GBPCAD 9
GBPAUD 14
AUDCAD -14
AUDUSD -24
EURNZD 0
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 11K
USDJPY -276
GBPUSD -470
NZDUSD 10
EURGBP -286
GBPCHF 97
EURUSD 132
GBPJPY -91
GBPCAD 148
GBPAUD 219
AUDCAD -73
AUDUSD -195
EURNZD 12
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +54.15 USD
Worst trade: -30 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +176.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -167.28 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PepperstoneKE-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PepperstoneKE-MT5-Live01
0.60 × 81
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.06 10:03
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.06 10:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.01 06:48
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 16 days. This comprises 12.7% of days out of the 126 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Calculated Edge
30 USD per month
34%
0
0
USD
603
USD
7
10%
138
49%
2%
1.26
1.11
USD
36%
1:400
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