- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
13
Profit Trades:
4 (30.76%)
Loss Trades:
9 (69.23%)
Best trade:
49.69 USD
Worst trade:
-36.95 USD
Gross Profit:
99.42 USD (10 034 pips)
Gross Loss:
-200.30 USD (19 992 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (49.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
49.87 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.27
Trading activity:
58.64%
Max deposit load:
9.04%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.89
Long Trades:
3 (23.08%)
Short Trades:
10 (76.92%)
Profit Factor:
0.50
Expected Payoff:
-7.76 USD
Average Profit:
24.86 USD
Average Loss:
-22.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-96.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-96.69 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-14.80%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
100.88 USD
Maximal:
113.25 USD (16.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.32% (113.21 USD)
By Equity:
8.71% (59.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|13
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-101
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-10K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +49.69 USD
Worst trade: -37 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +49.87 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -96.69 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PepperstoneBS-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
BneuGLA — Precision Market Timing
What It Does
BneuGLA is a fully automated trading system engineered to identify high-probability market turning points with surgical precision. It does not guess. It does not chase. It waits for the market to reveal its hand, then acts with conviction.
The system monitors price behavior through a proprietary detection mechanism that separates genuine directional shifts from random noise. When a legitimate opportunity emerges, BneuGLA enters with a clearly defined risk structure. When conditions are unclear, it stays flat. The result is a strategy that trades selectively—only when the odds genuinely favor a successful outcome.
How It Works
Every decision passes through multiple layers of validation before a trade is ever placed. The system evaluates market structure, directional momentum, and volatility conditions simultaneously. It asks a single question at every checkpoint: does the current environment support this trade?
If any layer says no—the trade is refused.
This multi-stage filtering process eliminates the majority of impulsive entries that plague less disciplined approaches. What remains are only the setups with the strongest confluence of favorable conditions.
Trade Management
Once in a position, BneuGLA takes full responsibility. Every trade has a predetermined stop-loss calculated from actual market volatility—not arbitrary fixed numbers. Profit targets are proportionally balanced against risk, ensuring that winners consistently outweigh losers in size.
The system actively monitors open positions. If price moves favorably, it adjusts to lock in gains. If a trade stagnates without progressing within a reasonable window, it closes the position and moves on. Capital is never left exposed indefinitely waiting for a turnaround that may never come.
Risk Philosophy
There is no martingale. No grid. No averaging down. No doubling up. No recovery mode. No hope-based trading.
Each trade risks a fixed, controlled amount. Daily loss limits act as an absolute circuit breaker—if the market turns hostile, the system shuts down for the day and returns fresh tomorrow. This is not a limitation. It is a feature that has saved countless accounts from catastrophic drawdowns.
Who It's For
BneuGLA is built for traders who value consistency over excitement. It will not produce hundreds of trades per day. It will not deliver adrenaline. What it will deliver is methodical, disciplined execution based on a genuine understanding of how markets move.
The system is designed to run autonomously. Attach it. Configure your risk. Let it work.
What To Expect
· Selective entries—quality filtered, not quantity driven
· Consistent risk sizing on every trade
· Active position management with profit protection
· Daily drawdown safeguards
· Losing trades are expected and planned for—they are the cost of edge
· No manual intervention required
· Performance varies by market conditions—no strategy wins every week
BneuGLA: Calculated entries. Disciplined exits. Mechanical risk control.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-15%
0
0
USD
USD
581
USD
USD
1
100%
13
30%
59%
0.49
-7.76
USD
USD
16%
1:200