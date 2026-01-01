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You can check out other signals of Soni Ismail:

So Close
Growth
11%
Subscribers
0
Weeks
1
Trades
2
Win
100%
Profit Factor
n/a
Max DD
9%
Slow down BABY
Growth
8%
Subscribers
0
Weeks
1
Trades
3
Win
100%
Profit Factor
n/a
Max DD
35%
Tavisha
Growth
28%
Subscribers
0
Weeks
1
Trades
4
Win
100%
Profit Factor
n/a
Max DD
46%

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Weeks
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Scalp IC Markets ECN
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Trades
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Weeks
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UpEverest MT4
Growth
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UpFuji MT4
Growth
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Subscribers
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Weeks
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Trades
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Win
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ATong
Growth
9 606%
Subscribers
23
Weeks
277
Trades
8214
Win
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Profit Factor
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Max DD
28%
R Factor Mean Reversal
Growth
2 779%
Subscribers
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Weeks
340
Trades
33309
Win
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Max DD
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Turtle One
Growth
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Subscribers
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