- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|18
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|72
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|72K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real32" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Welcome to our official MQL5 Signal service! This signal account follows the precise, non-repainting setups generated by our Non Repaint Buy Sell QCL MT5 Indicator executed manually on the 15-Minute (M15) timeframe.
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Disciplined Manual Execution: I follow every confirmed setup in real time, strictly executing trades according to the automated trade plan generated by the indicator.
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10-Filter Quality Engine: Signals pass through a 9-check confidence scoring engine requiring a 60%+ quality score on the M15 chart before an entry is considered.
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Strict Trade Blueprint: Every trade uses the indicator’s automatically projected Entry price, dynamic ATR-based Stop Loss, and multi-stage Take Profit targets (TP1/TP2) to protect equity and secure profits systematically.
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Non-Repainting Integrity: Built on Confirmation-at-Close logic, ensuring signals are permanently locked in at the candle close before execution.
Subscribe to follow disciplined, manual signal execution powered by pure mathematics and strict risk management.
USD
USD
USD