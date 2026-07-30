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Shujah Amin

Non Repaint Buy Sell QCL MT5 Indicator

Shujah Amin
Shujah Amin

Shujah Amin

5 (1)
My journey into algorithmic trading was born from the same frustration many traders face: the battle against emotions and the risks of human error. Determined to master the markets, I transitioned from manual trading to deep-level MQL5 development, focusing on the volatility of Gold (XAUUSD).
4 products 2 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 42%
Exness-MT5Real32
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
18
Profit Trades:
11 (61.11%)
Loss Trades:
7 (38.89%)
Best trade:
24.18 USD
Worst trade:
-12.00 USD
Gross Profit:
108.84 USD (108 810 pips)
Gross Loss:
-36.79 USD (36 775 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (19.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
24.18 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.44
Trading activity:
21.36%
Max deposit load:
11.01%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.81
Long Trades:
8 (44.44%)
Short Trades:
10 (55.56%)
Profit Factor:
2.96
Expected Payoff:
4.00 USD
Average Profit:
9.89 USD
Average Loss:
-5.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-18.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-18.92 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
42.09%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
18.92 USD (7.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.62% (18.92 USD)
By Equity:
11.74% (23.31 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 18
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 72
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 72K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +24.18 USD
Worst trade: -12 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +19.65 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18.92 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real32" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Welcome to our official MQL5 Signal service! This signal account follows the precise, non-repainting setups generated by our Non Repaint Buy Sell QCL MT5 Indicator executed manually on the 15-Minute (M15) timeframe.

  • Disciplined Manual Execution: I follow every confirmed setup in real time, strictly executing trades according to the automated trade plan generated by the indicator.

  • 10-Filter Quality Engine: Signals pass through a 9-check confidence scoring engine requiring a 60%+ quality score on the M15 chart before an entry is considered.

  • Strict Trade Blueprint: Every trade uses the indicator’s automatically projected Entry price, dynamic ATR-based Stop Loss, and multi-stage Take Profit targets (TP1/TP2) to protect equity and secure profits systematically.

  • Non-Repainting Integrity: Built on Confirmation-at-Close logic, ensuring signals are permanently locked in at the candle close before execution.

Subscribe to follow disciplined, manual signal execution powered by pure mathematics and strict risk management.


No reviews
2026.08.04 08:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.31 05:40
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
2026.07.30 18:36
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.30 18:36
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.30 17:36
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.30 17:36
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.30 17:36
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.30 17:36
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.30 17:36
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Non Repaint Buy Sell QCL MT5 Indicator
30 USD per month
42%
0
0
USD
215
USD
2
0%
18
61%
21%
2.95
4.00
USD
12%
1:500
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